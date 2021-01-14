Massive Trade Package Suggested to Bring Deshaun Watson to the Patriots

It appears the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson is serious about wanting to be traded from the only team the 25-year-old has ever played for in the NFL. After showing some unhappiness because of the hiring practices of his organization (as it pertains to interviewing and hiring a general manager and head coach) Watson has expressed a desire to be moved.

Former Texans great Andre Johnson has even backed Watson’s stance.

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

Because the New England Patriots are obviously in the market for their next franchise quarterback, Bill Belichick and Co. have been discussed as a potential suitor for Watson. ESPN’s Seth Walder went as far as to construct a massive trade package designed to outbid other potential suitors for Watson’s services.

How much is too much for one player? If you buy into what Walder is selling, the concept of “too much” might not exist.

Walden’s Suggested Trade Package

Brace yourself, here is Walder’s rationale and the package he suggested the Patriots offer to the Texans for Watson.

Patriots. I legitimately think roughly 25 teams should consider trading for Watson. But let’s go with the Patriots. They need a quarterback, are out of range of the top tier in the draft, and have the cap space to absorb Watson — though he isn’t expensive in 2021 — and spend to make improvements elsewhere. To land him? It’ll take a lot to beat out the other teams interested. I’m dealing running back Damien Harris, the RFA rights to J.C. Jackson, this year’s first-, second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks plus 2021 first- and third-rounders. And Jarrett Stidham, if they want him. But the upside? Pairing football’s greatest coach with a top-5 quarterback again.

So that we know we’re on the same page, Walder is saying the Patriots should give up their No. 1 running back Damien Harris, cornerback J.C. Jackson who was second in the NFL in interceptions in 2020, a first, second, a fourth, and fifth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a first and a third from the 2022 draft along with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

That could round out to a total of 9 players headed to the Texans for Watson.

Is Watson Worth it?

The answer to that question is yes, but the Patriots would still have a ton of work to do to get back to contending status. There is still a massive need for weapons in the passing game. As good as Watson is (4,823 passing yards, 33 TDs, and just 7 interceptions) he still needs talented people to throw the ball to if the Patriots hope to be successful.

Unfortunately, the suggested trade package would deplete a mound of the assets the Patriots could use to shore up other areas of their roster. In addition to the need for wide receivers and tight ends, the Patriots could also use some help at linebacker and depth on the offensive line.

Even with those other issues still lingering, if the Patriots have a chance to acquire one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL–and he is still just 25–they have to go for it. Franchise quarterbacks are the hardest roles to fill in any sport, so you don’t waste an opportunity to grab one as he enters his prime.

