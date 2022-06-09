Patriots Mainstay Never Wanted to Leave New England: Report

E

ver since being drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Devin McCourty has been a crucial part of the New England Patriots defense.

Whether it be as a cornerback or a safety, McCourty has performed well for New England and has a great resume to look back on. The former Rutgers defensive back has three Super Bowl rings and has been to the Pro Bowl twice.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

But McCourty had a decision to make this offseason. He was a free agent and had the chance to see if the grass was greener on the other side or possibly retire. With McCourty turning 35 before the start of the regular season, his time in the NFL is nearing its end.

Luckily for Patriots fans, McCourty ended up staying in New England. He signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.25 million and includes a $6.75 million signing bonus.

McCourty spoke to the media on Thursday and indicated that he never planned on leaving the Patriots.

“This time I’ll be 35 in August, it wasn’t like it was before,” McCourty said. “For me, it was always about staying here and getting it done. I’m content with my career, I’ve loved every second here in New England…Very happy to be back here.”

Who Makes up the Patriots Group of Safeties?

McCourty will continue to be a key part of the defense. New England’s secondary will need to step up as J.C. Jackson is no longer on the roster.

At cornerback, Malcolm Butler will shoulder most of the load as the top corner on the depth chart. McCourty could also shift to the position thanks to how stacked New England is at safety.

Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips will lead the way. Both players have the capability to play closer to the line of scrimmage or in coverage. Both Dugger and Phillips had 92 tackles and four interceptions in 2021.

New England also acquired Jabrill Peppers who will look to make an impact on defense as well as special teams thanks to his speed.

How Is Devin McCourty Involved off of the Field?

Besides all the work he has done on the field for the Patriots, McCourty has also been involved in the New England community. It’s likely another reason that he wanted to stay with the Patriots.

McCourty said that besides himself, he is happy to see younger players get involved in the community.

“It’s awesome to be a part of that stretch of great people in this organization, I’m honored to be a part of that,” McCourty said. “Great to see the younger guys getting that too.”

McCourty and other Patriots players had a special guest at mini-camp on Wednesday. William Allen was in attendance as a free man after McCourty and other teammates advocated for his release from prison after 28 years.