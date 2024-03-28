Patriots Trade Pitch Adds Record-Breaking QB, All-American OT & More for No. 3

There’s a long way to go until the NFL draft, and there is yet much that stands to change. But the fact that the Patriots are at least open to moving off of the No. 3 overall pick, even with three much-hyped quarterback prospects on the board, is not likely to change at all. In teasing out three potential draft trade scenarios for New England on Thursday, The Athletic hit upon one situation that could see the Patriots transform the third pick into a wealth of potential skill-position stars.

As it stands, the Patriots have the third pick of the first round, followed by No. 34 in the second round, No. 68 in the third round and No. 103 in the fourth round. By making a draft trade with the Raiders, though, the Patriots could potentially send away the No. 3 overall pick and bring back No. 13 overall, plus extra second and fourth-rounders.

Oh, and they’d get the Raiders’ first-rounder in 2025, too.

From The Athletic on Thursday: “Proposed deal: Las Vegas trades Nos. 13, 44 and 112 and a 2025 first-round pick to New England for No. 3.”

Patriots Badly in Need of Depth

Clearly, the Patriots are the team that currently controls the draft, assuming both the Commanders (Drake Maye) at No. 2 and the Bears (Caleb Williams) at No. 1 take the quarterbacks they’re expected to take. The Patriots know what they need now more than anything is a wealth of talent.

They could pick reigning Heisman Award winner Jayden Daniels at No. 3. But they’d be dropping him into an offense that badly lacks talent. By making the trade with the Raiders, the Pats give themselves six picks among the top 112, plus a first-rounder next year.

And the authors of the article, Nick Baumgardner and Chad Graff, create a scenario in which the Patriots simultaneously revamp their skill positions while beefing up their offensive line and adding a top-tier corner, to boot.

Check the haul the pair see the Patriots getting:

First round (13), J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

Second Round (34), Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Second Round (44), Michael Penix Jr.

Third Round (68), Michael Sainristil, DB, Michigan

Fourth Round (103), Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Fourth Round (112), Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

Trade With Raiders Fills Multiple Holes

It’s a big score for a rebuilding team like the Patriots, especially one that so badly needs to load up on offensive talent.

Latham, an All-American, is a necessity for an offensive line that is pocked with holes, especially at the critical left tackle spot. Rosengarten would be a very solid depth piece with a chance to quickly develop into a starter if he moves inside to guard.

Mitchell was the third-fastest wide receiver in the draft, which might make him and ideal fit with the truly intriguing aspect of this scenario—the Pats landing Penix in the second round. Penix has had season-ending ACL surgery on his right knee twice, and struggles when he leaves the pocket. But he is a very accurate passer who is not afraid to go downfield. He set the Washington record for passing yardage in 2022, then beat it last year with 4,903 yards, most in the NCAA.

Some teams might count Penix’s age (24) against him, but for the Patriots, who want to be competitive sooner rather than later, that won’t be an issue.

Add a very good backup running back with starter potential like Davis, and the Patriots’ offense suddenly has some promise.

It won’t be easy to give up the No. 3 pick. But with the Patriots offense in the state it’s in, it would be worth it.