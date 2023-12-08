‘Washed’ Patriots’ Ezekiel Elliott Fires Convincing Message to NFL

Well, that was something new, wasn’t it? The New England Patriots went to Pittsburgh on Thursday night and, in front of a national audience, put forth a respectable effort on both—yes, both!—sides of the ball, coming away with a gritty, 21-18 win that put a crimp in the Steelers’ playoff plans. And while quarterback Bailey Zappe and the defense deserve a tip of the cap, it was the allegedly washed-up Ezekiel Elliott who stole the show.

Elliott had 22 carries for 68 yards on the ground, more a workmanlike performance than a star turn. But he was a nightmare to contain in the flat for the Steelers, racking up 72 yards receiving and scoring the Patriots’ opening touchdown as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Now at age 28—overripe by NFL running back standards—Elliott was let go last March by the Cowboys, and signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Patriots this summer. He was considered washed up in Dallas, remember.

But on the field after the game, he had a message for the NFL: “I feel good, man. I feel really good, I am glad to be able to show you guys, I still got it.”

Ezekiel Elliott Tackle Saves TD

It was nothing that Ezekiel Elliott did in the passing or running game that truly gave us the highlight of the night for the Patriots. No, his best moment probably came as a defender. That’s because, on a first-and-10 from their own 43, Zappe dropped back to pass and was picked off after it bounced out of a collision between the Steelers’ Elandon Roberts and Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Pittsburgh defensive back Mykal Walker grabbed the ball and began hustling toward the endzone, with a path to a touchdown ahead of him. Except one thing: Ezekiel Elliott picked his angle and began bursting toward the sideline. He brought Walker down at the Patriots’ 16-yard line.

A running play, two incompletes and an ill-advised short pass by Mitch Trubisky later, and the Patriots did not allow a point off the pick. “Zeke made a big play on the interception, keep them out of the end zone. Ended up getting a defensive stop on it. That was a huge play,” coach Bill Belichick said in his press conference.

Said Elliott: “Just gotta go get that guy, gotta go make that tackle. I know what kind of defense we have. Those guys are tough, man. I knew they were gonna do a good job at least holding them to 3, and they end up turning them over on downs. So, I mean, kudos to the defense, man, I appreciate those guys.”

Patriots D Finally Gets Help

Certainly, they appreciate Ezekiel Elliott. It has been a rough go for the New England defense, which has been among the best in the league all season and has been especially good in the last three games for the Patriots. They went into the Steelers game having allowed just 26 total points in the last three weeks.

All they got in return was 13 points from the offense. On Thursday, though, the Patriots topped the 20-point mark for just the third time this season.

“We needed this a lot,” Elliott said. “It’s been a minute since we had a win, it’s been a minute since we knew how this felt. It’s great for these guys to come out here and get this win.”

And it is especially good for Elliott. As former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III pointed out early in the season, “Everybody at this network and around the world was talking about Zeke being washed.”

Maybe he isn’t. Maybe he does, indeed, still got it.