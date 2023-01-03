Former Nemesis Makes Baffling Statement About Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

During his days as head coach of the New York Jets, Rex Ryan represented a major thorn in Bill Belichick’s side.

Now, though, Belichick can call his former nemesis one of his staunchest supporters.

At least, that looks like the case based on Ryan’s surprisingly glowing assessment of Belichick’s performance this season.

Despite the fact the New England Patriots enter Week 18 with an underwhelming 8-8 record, the ESPN analyst believes the second-winningest coach in NFL history has put together one of his finest campaigns.

“The roster may be JV, but the coaching’s not,” Ryan said on ESPN’s Get Up. “This dude [Belichick] has done an amazing job. It might be his best year coaching that I’ve ever seen.”

He further added, “What he does is, he plays to the strength of his team. You have a great defense. And here’s the thing about that defense: It doesn’t just stop you or make you punt or whatever. It forces turnovers, but that’s not it–they score with those turnovers.”

While the Patriots enter the final week of the regular season with the league’s sixth-ranked scoring defense, Ryan’s assessment of Belichick’s 23rd year in New England doesn’t make a ton of sense.

After all, even if the Patriots somehow defeat the Buffalo Bills to finish 9-8, they will still end the season with the third-most losses of the Belichick era. Plus, it seems like a stretch to call 2022 Belichick’s best coaching job considering how poorly the offense has performed under hand-picked play-caller Matt Patricia.

Penalties and Poor Situational Football Have Plagued the Patriots

Considering all the success they enjoyed during the Tom Brady era, it is fair to say the 2022 edition of the Patriots doesn’t look anything like the teams of old.

In fact, it is baffling to think Ryan believes Belichick has put together one of the best seasons of his storied career.

Remember when New England had a reputation as a disciplined team that could overcome adversity and execute in critical situations?

Play

WHAT JUST HAPPENED? RAIDERS WIN! Check out our other channels: NFL Mundo youtube.com/mundonfl NFL Brasil youtube.com/c/NFLBrasilOficial NFL UK youtube.com/channel/UCVe0dAja_vZCmvfHXjtdRQA NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Play Football youtube.com/playfootball NFL Throwback youtube.com/nflvault NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork #NFL #Football #AmericanFootball 2022-12-19T00:33:17Z

Belichick’s squad is tied for sixth in the NFL with 102 penalties taken. Plus, the Patriots’ penchant for committing infractions has resulted in -142 penalty yards–the fourth-worst mark in the league.

Ryan’s take also seems off-base given some of the costly mistakes Belichick’s team has made throughout the season. From having multiple punts blocked to handing the Las Vegas Raiders an improbable win, the Patriots suffered several losses largely due to poor situational football.

Bill Belichick Faces Perhaps the Most Pivotal Offseason of His NFL Career

Even if New England sneaks into the playoffs, it is clear that Belichick will have to answer a few questions from his boss this offseason.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly unhappy with the offensive coaching staff–a group that includes two former head coaches who failed outside of New England in Patricia and Joe Judge. Given how badly the Patricia experiment backfired on Belichick, it will be interesting to see if he’s willing to admit defeat and bring in an experienced coordinator to get Mac Jones back on track.

Patriots TD leaders this season: Mac Jones: 11

Entire defense: 7

Rhamondre Stevenson: 6

Bailey Zappe: 5

Jakobi Meyers: 4

Kyle Dugger: 3

Damien Harris: 3 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 1, 2023

In addition to potentially needing to overhaul his offensive staff, the 70-year-old Belichick faces some tough roster decisions.

Will the aging coach finally move on from longtime defensive captain Devin McCourty and special teams ace Matthew Slater?

Will the Patriots pay up to keep Jakobi Meyers around for years to come?

Will running back Damien Harris receive a second contract? Or will Belichick hand the reins over to rising star Rhamondre Stevenson?

With turnover expected on both sides of the ball and the coaching staff, the 2023 Patriots should look quite different than the 2022 version.