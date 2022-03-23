Fox Sports Nick Wright Suggests Baker Mayfield to the Patriots

The New England Patriots and many fans believe rookie Mac Jones is the next franchise quarterback going forward. Last season, Jones was selected 15th overall in the draft and proved to be well worth it. He fell short of having the highest rookie passing percentage in NFL history, behind Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, reported Michael David Smith for NBC Sports. Not to mention, Jones went on to make the playoffs and a Pro Bowl all in his rookie year.

However, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright doesn’t seem to have bought into Jones. Wright suggests that Cleveland Brown’s quarterback would be better for the Patriots than the Alabama product. He spoke openly about his position on “First Things First” that Mayfield would be an upgrade going forward.

“Once upon a time there were rumors the Patriots wanted to draft Baker in the first round,” Wright said. “The Patriots are looking around the AFC, and you know what they know? They know that their best-case scenario with Mac Jones is that one day he’s the ninth-best quarterback in this loaded quarterback conference.”

Examining the Likelihood of the Patriots Pursuing Baker Mayfield

As the show goes on, Wright quickly acknowledges that this trade is highly unlikely simply because Mayfield will be a free agent soon. Unfortunately, the Browns are in a very tricky spot where they will either have to trade Mayfield to gain value or release him. Either way, it seems Mayfield days are numbered in Cleveland.

Wright may have a vendetta against the Patriots as he continuously undersells Mac Jones. However, he emphasizes the dwindling question that remains about Jones’ ceiling. Midway through last season, Jones plateaued towards the end of the year when the Patriots needed him to step up the most. According to ESPN, during the first 8 games of the season, Jones threw for 1,996 yards completing 68% of his passes, 9 touchdowns, and six interceptions. However, in the second half of the season, Jones recorded less passing (1,805) completed a lesser percentage of his passes (66.9), and threw more interceptions (7). Not to mention, the Patriots lost three of their last four games.

Mayfield’s situation isn’t ideal for any quarterback in the NFL. It’s possible for Mayfield to leave and revive his career elsewhere, however, it’s finding a landing spot that makes sense for both Mayfield and the Browns. Unfortunately, right now many of the teams throughout the NFL are finding their respective quarterbacks and it’s leaving Mayfield with not many options in return.

Which of the two Fits the Best Within the System?

Sadly, Wright’s disdain for Jones continues to be on display even after the Patriots obliterated the Browns last season, 45-7. Jones threw for 198 yards, three touchdowns, and recorded an 88.5 quarterback rating. While Mayfield underperformed, throwing for 73 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and recorded a 28.8 quarterback rating, this loss wasn’t all on him. However, Jones in that game outplayed Mayfield by a reasonable margin, yet, Wright found ways to criticize and diminish Jones’ efforts.

If Jones continues on this trajectory, he will force doubters such as Nick Wright to respect his game. Tons of the current and former New England Patriots players have bought into Jones leading this team and creating his own legacy going forward.