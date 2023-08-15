Patriots Get Critical Injury Update on Training Camp Star Mike Gesicki

One of the strong suits of the Patriots’ offense—and thus perhaps one of the keys to the success of quarterback Mac Jones this season—is the investment the team has made in its top tight ends, Hunter Henry and free-agent signee Mike Gesicki. Each has topped 60 catches during their NFL careers and with New England looking to run more two-tight-end sets, each is in position for very good seasons.

As long as they stay healthy. Because behind them, the tight end ranks get very thin for the Pats. That’s why news of a serious shoulder injury to Gesicki suffered during Monday’s practice sounded especially troubling. And it’s why further news that the injury was not so bad after all was more than welcomed.

Gesicki left the field on Monday and the reason for his departure was originally reported to be, vaguely speaking, an “upper body injury.” But NFL insider Ian Rapoport soothed some nerves on Tuesday when he tweeted, “TE Mike Gesicki, who has been impressive early on in camp, suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice, source said. While nothing is given, the hope is he’s back for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury.”

Belichick Has Long Praised Gesicki

It is no surprise that Gesicki has been impressive to this point in camp, because it has been clear over the years that, while Gesicki was playing for Miami in the AFC East throughout his career, Belichick has thought highly of him.

The coach has also hinted that he feels Gesicki should not be seen as an inside tight end as much as a “big receiver” the way Rob Gronkowski was used by the Pats. The Dolphins used him often that way during his time in Miami but, paired with Henry, he could be freed up even more to play out to the slot and beyond.

Back in 2020, Belichick said of Gesicki: “We know that Miami was capable of basically putting four receivers out on the field on a lot of their snaps, which they did with Gesicki and then the other three receivers.”

Belichick later added, “He’s got good receiving skills. He’s really, I would say, more of a big receiver than a true tight end, but he functions a little bit in that spot. He’s got good quickness, obviously good length, good hands and instinctive receiver that knows how to get open and can make good catches in tight coverage with his length and his hands.”

Depth at TE Still Unsettled

While a tandem of Henry and Gesicki could be among the best in the league, the Patriots lose a lot in talent and experience behind them. The team is working with four backup tight ends—Anthony Firkser, Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington and Johnny Lumpkin—but none have much experience.

Firkser is the best bet to hold a spot on the depth chart, because he has five years of experience, in Tennessee, and 115 career catches. Sokol and Washington have little game experience in the NFL, but were with the New England practice squad last year so are familiar with the team’s system.

Lumpkin, an undrafted rookie, is massive at 6-foot-6 and 268 pounds, and could wind up with the practice squad.