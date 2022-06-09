Patriots Massive Offensive Lineman ‘Ain’t Worried About no Contract’

I

saiah Wynn is entering a crucial season in his NFL career but he isn’t focused on what the future holds. The New England Patriots offensive tackle could become a free agent after the end of the 2022 regular season.

Wynn was the Patriots first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has been tasked with protecting the blindsides of Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Mac Jones. It was a tough task but overall he has done a solid job for New England.

The Patriots picked up Wynn’s fifth-year option ahead of this season showing that they have been pleased with the tackle’s performance. The same can’t be said for N’Keal Harry.

While Wynn has yet to get a new contract, he isn’t worried about that as the regular season inches closer.

“I ain’t worried about no contract right now,” Wynn told the media. “I’m focused on being the best player I can be for the team so we can move forward to the season…That’ll come when it comes.”

Wynn joined Harry as well as Matthew Judon in skipping out on voluntary workouts. All three players are now present at mandatory mini-camp. Wynn was asked about skipping out on OTA’s and he had a simple answer when speaking to the media.

“It’s [voluntary],” Wynn said. “I was working.”

Could Isaiah Wynn Play a New Position in 2022?

So far at mini-camp, Wynn has been playing on the opposite side of the offensive line. The left tackle has swapped over to the right side of the line.

Wynn appears to be okay with the change when speaking to the media.

“It’s the same position, just different side,” Wynn said before being asked if he liked the new spot. “Do I like the change? It’s wherever they need me, player.”

The offensive tackle also said that he was aware of the possible switch ahead of mini-camp so while the move might be a surprise to fans, it wasn’t to him. Bill Belichick said that the offseason is a time for building depth on the roster.

“We build our depth in training camp and in the spring and we will see what we need in the fall,” Belichick said. “I don’t know.”

With Wynn on the right side, Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste took snaps on the left side of the offensive line. Expect to see plenty of Brown after New England signed the massive offensive lineman to a two-year deal.

How Important Will The Patriots Offensive Line be in 2022?

New England will need to have a strong offensive line once again. It is a crucial year for Mac Jones as he enters his second NFL season. Will he advance to the next step in the path to being an NFL great or will he stumble?

Also, the Patriots will look to establish the running game with the likes of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson looking to build off impressive seasons in 2021. Harris reached the end zone 15 times and Stevenson ran for 606 yards and five touchdowns.

But Wynn isn’t worried about where he plays or when he signs a new contract. All the offensive tackle is focused on is the 2022 regular season.