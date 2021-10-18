Patriots Struggling Vet Repeats Same Answer to Every Postgame Question

The New England Patriots‘ Isaiah Wynn wasn’t in the mood to expound on his answers during the postgame presser following the team’s 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Wynn, who was just cleared to play after being removed from the COVID-19 list hours before kickoff, kept his answers short and redundant with reporters.

NESN’s Zack Cox explained:

Isaiah Wynn responded to every postgame question with: “I’ve just got to be better.” Didn’t want to discuss the circumstances that led to him being placed on the COVID list. Wynn replaced Justin Herron midway though the first half, then was benched after allowing a sack. pic.twitter.com/n19Z5N98zW — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 18, 2021

USA Today’s Henry McKenna got a little more out of him, but it all seems to boil down to an unwillingness to discuss any of the details surrounding his stint on the COVID-19 list.

Isaiah Wynn asked multiple questions of varying topics. His answer was the same: “I’ve just got to be better.” As for what happened to land him on COVID-19/reserve list, he wouldn’t provide any context. pic.twitter.com/1GkhhYKXvR — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 18, 2021

While Wynn’s hesitancy to talk details on health matters is understandable, his and the play of his teammates on the Patriots’ offensive line was not above reproach.

Pro Football Focus Blasted the Play of the Patriots O-Line

The foremost pro football analytics firm and publication delivered a swift and critical report on the Patriots’ O-Line after the tough loss to the Cowboys.

Pro Football Focus’ Michael Hull wrote:

The New England offensive line struggled mightily in pass protection, allowing two sacks and a 30.4% pressure rate on 23 pass-blocking snaps en route to a poor 24.9 pass-blocking grade. Center David Andrews led the way in individual blocking grade, posting a strong 90.7 performance on the back of a 90.8 run-blocking grade. Guard James Ferentz sat on the other end of the spectrum with a 38.3 overall grade, weighed down by a 37.9 pass-blocking grade after being beaten three times by his defender.

Wynn, didn’t start, but he was a part of the collective group that didn’t do a great job protecting rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Yodny Cajuste gave up a sack to Randy Gregory that could have landed Jones in the hospital.

There were other hard hits allowed throughout the game. Someone queue Sam Cooke, because “Change Gonna Come.”

Changes Are Likely Coming to the Patriots’ O-Line

Pat’s Pulpit’s Oliver Thomas foresees changes coming to the Patriots’ O-Line. He broke down the many moving parts on the line during Sunday’s loss:

The Patriots cleared left tackle Isaiah Wynn off the Covid-19 reserve list on the eve of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff after six practices and one game away. But the 2018 first-round pick out of Georgia would not be in the starting lineup against the Cowboys. Justin Herron instead got the nod for a second week as the blindside protector in place of Wynn, who had played every offensive snap through four contests. Next to the swing option, standard elevation James Ferentz started at left guard, David Andrews started at center, Ted Karras started at right guard and Yodny Cajuste started at right tackle. New England’s O-line combination would be subject to change shortly after Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory screamed off the right side to for a decleating strip-sack. Wynn and fellow Covid-19 activation Mike Onwenu subbed in at New England’s tackle spots with five minutes remaining before intermission. Gregory then road-graded his way off the left side to a register a second sack on third down. Dallas logged five quarterback hits during the visit to Foxborough.

Overall, it wasn’t all bad for the Pats’ O-Line.

Damien Harris did go over 100 yards as he fought through some nagging injuries. The line did hold well enough for Jones to find Kendrick Bourne on an electrifying 75-yard TD strike that gave the Patriots a late lead.

In the end, like the rest of New England’s efforts on Sunday, it wasn’t enough. Back to the drawing board they go with a specific focus on improving the O-Line play.