Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett Responds to Tom Brady’s Latest Comeback Talk

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett doesn’t want to lose his job to a man four years from AARP eligibility — even if it’s 46-year-old Tom Brady.

Former Patriots great and seven-time Super Bowl champion said he’s “not opposed” to a midseason comeback during the “Deep Cuts Podcast” on Thursday. Brady then posted “50K likes and I’ll unretire” on X, formerly Twitter.

“Nope. Not liking this post,” Brissett playfully reacted in the comments.

Brissett played one season, 2016, with Brady in New England. The former third round pick returned his offseason as a bridge quarterback for the Patriots as the team looks poised to draft a new signal caller with the No. 3 pick.

Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett Developed Mutual Respect in New England

During their time together in New England, Brissett learned from Brady and the two developed a mutual respect. Brady wished Brissett the best when the Patriots traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts at the start of the 2017 season.

“I loved my time with him. He was a great person, friend, teammate. He always will be. I want nothing but the very best for him,” Brady told reporters in September 2017 via MassLive.com.

As Brissett got thrust into starting roles over the following six seasons, he expressed how Brady influenced him. Brissett admitted he tried to learn all he could in the process.

“I was that kid that was annoying as [expletive] and kind of just, wherever he went I tried to follow, the places that I could go, and just trying to get as much information,” Brissett told reporters via the Akron Beacon Journal in 2022. “And even during games just talking to him about stuff that he saw about certain things. Obviously not all the time cause the game’s a little different, but I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge.”

It came in handy for the Patriots since Brissett started two games in 2016 when Brady sat out due to the Deflategate scandal. Brissett then became the Colts starter after Andrew Luck‘s retirement in 2019, and other teams followed suit to have Brissett as a reliable temporary starter.

After 30 career starters in Indianapolis, Brissett started five games for the Miami Dolphins in 2021 and 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022. The Washington Commanders then brought Brissett in as a potential starter for 2023 but started Sam Howell much of the season instead.

Jacoby Brissett on Tom Brady: ‘There’s Just so Many Things I Could Say About Him’

Brissett got to start against Brady in 2022 when the Browns beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in overtime. Before that game, Brissett expressed his thoughts on Brady playing at age 45 at the point.

“I shouldn’t be surprised that he’s still playing right now,” Brissett said in 2022 via the Journal. “Just the best to ever do it, playing wise, teammate wise, you know just his love and passion for the game, his understanding of football and his competitive nature.”

“Because everybody looks at him as Tom Brady and he doesn’t think he is Tom Brady, I would say,” Brissett added. “I know from the first day I met him, he’s been the same guy. Honestly, he held me to a higher standard than I probably held myself in the beginning of my career and there are so many things I could say about him.”