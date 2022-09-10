Status of Patriots Leading Wide Receiver in Question Heading Into Week 1

T

he New England Patriots could be without one of their top wide receivers headed into Week 1.

On Friday the Patriots released their injury report and Jakobi Meyers was listed as questionable with a knee injury. Meyers was a limited participant in practices down in Florida leading up to the game on Sunday.

Meyers is joined on the injury report by the likes of Joshua Bledsoe, Ty Montgomery, and Isaiah Wynn. Shaun Wade also showed up on the injury report for the first time on Friday as a limited participant in practice with an ankle injury.

Comapred to Meyers, one of those players on the injury report isn’t concerend about his status. Wynn seems ready to play against the Dolphins.

“It’s been real good,” Wynn said before the Patriots’ final practice on Friday at Palm Beach Atlantic University. “‘I’m excited to go out there Sunday.”

Wynn was later asked whether he has any doubt about his availability for Week 1.

“I’ve been practicing all week,” he stated. “I’m here.”

What Does Meyers Role Look Like in 2022?

Meyers is coming off a quality season for the Patriots in 2021. He led Patriots wide receivers in receptions (83) and yards (866) per Pro Football Reference. With two touchdowns, it was the best season of the young wide receivers career.

Heading into this season, Meyers’ role was likely to undergo a bit of a change. New England acquired DeVante Parker via a trade with the Dolphins and also drafted Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor.

As Week 1 is nearly here, the Patriots wide receiver landscape has changed slightly. Kendrick Bourne has had a difficult preseason including a fight during training camp and a lack of targets. Thornton also will be missing for a significant part of the regular season due to a clavicle injury.

This means that Meyers can once again have another major role in the Patriots passing game. While Parker should get plenty of targets, Meyers will compete with Nelson Agholor for the second spot on the depth chart.

The Odds Are Against New England

The Dolphins are currently favorites to win in Week 1 according to the odds in Las Vegas and the betting public seems to agree with that. Seventy percent of betting dollars has been placed on the Dolphins according to Vegas Insider.

Seventy percent of betting dollars placed on Dolphins as favorites vs. Patriots according to @VegasInsider — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 10, 2022

NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger detailed why he is picking the Dolphins to cover the spread.

“The Patriots’ “streamlined” offense was abysmal for most of camp and preseason,” Leger wrote. “The last time we saw Jones and Co. in action, they failed to get anything going against the Las Vegas Raiders’ reserves. There’s always chance they surprise us with something we didn’t see during the summer, but it’s difficult to have any confidence in that side of the ball heading into Week 1. While New England’s defense has looked solid, it faces a tough task in limiting the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It’ll have to do so without All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson, who left the Patriots for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

“As long as Tagovailoa is competent, the Dolphins can make a serious statement in the season opener with their offensive firepower,” Leger concluded.