Patriots Veteran Reveals Surprising Motivation For Signing in New England

Since he was signed as an undrafted free agent, Jakobi Meyers has improved as much as any player within the New England Patriots organization.

After going undrafted, Meyers said he had a few teams make him an offer. In an episode of Elite Eatz from former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Meyers revealed it was the presence of first-round pick N’Keal Harry that motivated him to pick New England.

Meyers and Harry weren’t friends yet, though they would become friends as teammates. Meyers said he chose to sign with the Patriots simply to prove he could compete and ultimately outperform a receiver selected in the first round.

“I’m going to go in there and show them I could play with a first-rounder,” Meyers said.

Meyers accomplished his goal.

He didn’t just prove he could play on the same level as Harry; he surpassed him in just about every area.

Through their first three seasons in the NFL–all with the Patriots–Meyers had 168 receptions for 1,954 yards and 2 TDs. Harry was drafted ahead of players like the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf, the San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel, Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers Diontae Johnson, and the Washington Commanders’ Terry McLaurin.

Unfortunately for him and the Patriots, Harry had just 57 receptions for 598 yards and 4 TDs.

The Patriots traded Harry to the Chicago Bears this offseason in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Harry has been on injured reserve through the season’s first five weeks.

He practiced last week, but the Bears didn’t activate him ahead of their clash with the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Harry is expected to make his debut against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

N’Keal Harry Has a Good Chance to Make an Impact in Chicago

Harry had ample opportunity to make an impact with the Patriots. As Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said this week when questioned about Harry’s exit from New England, “it just didn’t work out.”

Sometimes a change of scenery is in store, and that’s what Harry and the Bears hope is the case with their union. Harry has joined a roster without many proven wide receivers on the roster. To be specific, Chicago has just one receiver on their roster who has ever had a 1,000-yard receiving season, and that’s Darnell Mooney.

If Harry can find a way to get into the position to make plays downfield and in the red zone, he could be an excellent find for the Bears. Because Chicago doesn’t have a wealth of options at wide receiver, there is every reason to believe Harry will get a fair shot to make an impact with the Bears.

The Bears Have 3 Players New England Has to Slow

While Harry fans are hoping to see him have some success against his former team, he isn’t one f the players on the Bears roster the Patriots figure to gameplan against.

It all starts with containing quarterback Justin Fields. While Fields has struggled to find his footing as a consistent passer, his dynamic speed and running ability have been a problem for opponents. Through six games, Fields has run for 282 yards and a TD. If New England wants to slow the Bears’ offense, they must keep Fields from running wild in scramble plays.

Chicago’s traditional run game has been strong this season too. Chicago has the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL. The offensive line deserves credit, but Chicago’s two running backs, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, are also due some praise.

Montgomery has 246 yards on 62 carries, while Herbert has really broken out with 402 yards and three TDs on 63 carries. New England has to keep this dynamic duo in check.