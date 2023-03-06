Patriots WR Slated to Receive Major Payday

The New England Patriots could lose their top wide receiver this offseason.

According to recent reports, Jakobi Meyers is slated to receive a major payday this offseason as he heads to free agency.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes that Meyers could be the highest-paid wide receiver this offseason.

“The Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers could end up getting the biggest contract among a very thin group of free agent wide receivers,” he wrote. “He has talked to the Patriots about a new deal, but they haven’t made very much progress, and it sounds like Meyers will hit the market when it officially opens March 15. He caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six TDs in 2022.”

So what could a potential deal for Meyers look like? According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, Meyers could make up to $15 million a year.

“Multiple receiver-needy clubs I’ve spoken to estimated that the Meyers market could end up in the $12 million-per-year range and top out at about $15 million per season,” Perry wrote.

This is the Perfect Time for Jakobi Meyers to Hit Free Agency

There couldn’t be a better time for Meyers to hit free agency. The 2023 draft class isn’t stacked with a ton of top wide receivers.

“Meyers may also benefit from there being little consensus in this year’s draft about the best receivers in the class,” Perry wrote. “This group isn’t loaded with blue-chip players at that position — especially with some of the best players at that position checking in under 6-feet and/or under 200 pounds — which might make a steady passing-game option (with some size) like Meyers more attractive.”

On top of that, Perry added that there are plenty of executives who are trying to adopt the Patriots way of building a team.

“What may benefit Meyers in his pursuit of a lucrative new deal is that there are Patriots-minded front offices strewn across the NFL,” Perry added. “While league perception seems to be that the Patriots are higher on Meyers than the rest of the NFL, there are a handful of Patriots-like teams out there that could help drive the market.”

Matt Patricia “Likely” to Leave the New England Patriots

After the disaster that was the 2022 season for Matt Patricia and the Patriots offense, it seems like the coach’s time in New England is coming to an end. According to Graziano, Patricia is likely to leave the Patriots coaching staff.

“There are still some high-profile coaching moves to be settled. Matt Patricia, who interviewed for the Denver Broncos‘ defensive coordinator job that ended up going to Vance Joseph, has spoken with other teams about roles on their defensive coaching staffs” Graziano wrote. “Patricia’s contract in New England is up, and it feels likely he’ll move on somewhere else after a rough year coaching the offense for the Pats.”

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald also reported that Patricia could be heading to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m hearing that Matt Patricia has a shot to land with the Philadelphia Eagles on the defensive staff, presumably as a linebackers coach,” she tweeted.

So whether it be on the field or on the sidelines, the Patriots offense could look a lot different in 2023.