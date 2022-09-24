Jakobi Meyers: Latest Update on Injured Patriots WR’s Status Vs. Ravens

New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers had been limited or out of practice all week before he returned on Friday with limited participation. Will he play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday?

As of Saturday morning, Meyers was still listed as questionable, according to the injury report. Here is a look at the report’s list of players from both teams.

New England Patriots

Questionable

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (knee)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

DT Davon Godchaux (back)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

S Cody Davis (calf)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

Baltimore Ravens

Doubtful

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

Questionable

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

CB Marcus Peters (not injury related)

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin)

TE Isaiah Likely (groin)

WR James Proche II (groin)

CB Brandon Stephens (quad)

CB Damarion Williams (ankle)

Only one player for either team is listed as doubtful, and that’s Pro Bowl tackle, Ronnie Stanley. While Stanley is the only player listed as doubtful, it should be noted that the Patriots’ Raekwon McMillan didn’t practice Friday, so that could be a depth concern and could also impact the players who will be called up from the practice squad.

Meyers has paced the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards with 13 and 150, respectively. Meyers has become Jones’ go-to receiver when all else fails, and it seems the former relishes the opportunities.

If Meyers cannot go on his iffy knee, we might see Tre Nixon elevated from the practice squad.

Which Patriots Practice Squad Player Will Be Elevated?

While it is possible to see Nixon elevated, the more likely candidate would appear to be the newly signed Marcus Cannon. The Patriots traded Justin Herron and a seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a sixth-rounder. Thus, New England has an opening at tackle.

Cannon helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls before he was dealt to the Houston Texans. Cannon had opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19. He looks as if he’s in good enough shape to help New England, especially if there is an injury.

Are Patriots Facing the Best Version of Lamar Jackson?

The Patriots’ defense has been strong through two games. It ranks in the Top-10 in almost every standard category by which NFL defenses are measured.

On Sunday, in the team’s home opener, the Patriots’ defense will get one of its stiffest tests when they face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson and the Ravens will be looking to rebound after they imploded in a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Despite carrying a 21-point lead late into the game, the Ravens defense couldn’t slow Tua Tagovailoa and the Fins’ speedy receiving corps. Because of the Ravens’ defense collapse, it is easy to forget how good Jackson and the offense had been in that game.

Jackson didn’t turn the ball over and accounted for 437 of the team’s 473 yards. Jackson has six passing TDs to go with one on the ground this season. He has just one interception.

The Patriots will be tasked with slowing down the best version of Jackson.