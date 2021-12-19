Patriots Veteran Called Team’s Most Pleasant Surprise

When the New England Patriots signed veteran defensive back Jalen Mills to a four-year, $24 million deal this offseason, the addition wasn’t considered a huge acquisition.

While Mills isn’t headed for the Pro Bowl, at least one analyst isn’t overlooking his contributions to the Patriots’ defense.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Heavy’s Stephanie Otey asked The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn which Patriots player has been the most pleasant surprise this season.

Fairburn wasted no time pointing out the play of The Green Goblin. Fairburn said: “I would say the most pleasant surprise has probably been Jalen Mills at cornerback,” the new role is nothing to sneeze at especially when you consider who he replaced. “He got put into a tough spot when they moved on from Stephon Gilmore. They counted on him to be that outside corner opposite J.C. Jackson and it wasn’t always easy, but he definitely stepped up made some plays

and all of a sudden he looks like a pretty solid, dependable starter opposite Jackson, who’s having another outstanding season. Mills has really helped solidify that Patriots passing defense.”

Here is a look at the segment:





Play



New England Patriots Biggest Surprise & Biggest Disappointment of 2021 The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn joins Heavy to discuss the New England Patriots' most surprising and disappointing players of the 2021 season. #Patriots #NFL #Football 2021-12-18T20:26:28Z

The passing defense certainly wasn’t the problem on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the run defense.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

The Colts Run Wild Against the Patriots’ Run Defense

The Patriots saw their 7-game win streak end as a result of a 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Mills and the Patriots’ passing defense held Carson Wentz to just 5 completed passes on 12 attempts.

Jamie Collins and Devin McCourty teamed up for a late interception that breathed some life into the Patriots’ late comeback attempt.

However, the faulty run defense ultimately cost the Patriots the game. Not only did New England surrender 226 yards on the ground, they fell victim to Colts star and NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor. The second-year running back ran for 170 yards including a 67-yard TD scamper that put the game out of reach following Mac Jones’ second TD pass to Hunter Henry cut the once 20-point lead to just 3.

Saturday night’s game marked the second time in three games the Patriots have allowed 200 or more rushing yards to an opponent. That’s alarming.

Jalen Mills 2021 Season at a Glance

Mills isn’t putting up Jackson pick numbers. In fact, he has yet to intercept a pass this season. That said, he has made 26 tackles and defended 5 passes and mostly kept himself off the wrong side of the highlight-reel plays.

The exception was the Patriots’ OT loss to the Dallas Cowboys when CeeDee Lamb beat him for the game-winning TD and taunted him in the end zone afterward.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb for game-winning TD in overtime. Cowboys 35, Patriots 29pic.twitter.com/njz8cWi1cB

(via @NFL) — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 17, 2021

Nobody is perfect.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!