Patriots James White Carted Off: Latest Info on Veteran RB’s Injury

The New England Patriots veteran running back James White went down with a hip injury during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

He was carted off the field and will not return to the game.

James White has been carted off and ruled out with a hip injury against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/UlLfXgKRK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2021

White was injured on a 6-yard run that resulted in a first down. Unfortunately, White’s knee was driven into the ground, which appeared to cause the injury to his right hip. Take a look at the play and former NFL doctor David J. Chao gave his expert take, which sounds pretty serious.

#JamesWhite @Patriots

By video a Tua and FitzMagic type right hip injury. Expect more like Fitz with subluxation than Tua with dislocation. In any case, expect IR coming. pic.twitter.com/F7n33r0IWP — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 26, 2021

The sense and feeling on the field seemed to be that the injury could be a serious one as well. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.