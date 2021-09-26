Patriots James White Carted Off: Latest Info on Veteran RB’s Injury

The New England Patriots veteran running back James White went down with a hip injury during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
He was carted off the field and will not return to the game.
White was injured on a 6-yard run that resulted in a first down. Unfortunately, White’s knee was driven into the ground, which appeared to cause the injury to his right hip. Take a look at the play and former NFL doctor David J. Chao gave his expert take, which sounds pretty serious.
The sense and feeling on the field seemed to be that the injury could be a serious one as well. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
ALSO READ:
- Patriots Mac Jones Gets Insulting Face Swap in New Meme
- Patriots Urged to Use New TE Acquisition More Often
- Patriots Bring in Former Bears WR for Tryout
- Patriots Mac Jones ‘Jumps’ Peers in Latest Odds
- Mac Jones is ‘Ordering From the Kid’s Menu,’ Says NFL Analyst
Comment Here
Subscribe
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Patriots
Loading more stories