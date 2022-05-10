Patriots Veteran RB Could Be Cut

T

he New England Patriots will have some difficult roster decisions to make ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season and that could mean that a veteran running back is sent packing.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton decided to look at the best player who could be cut from every team and James White made the list for the Patriots.

“The New England Patriots are as loyal as any team in the NFL until there comes the day when the money doesn’t make sense,” he said. “After eight seasons with the Patriots, James White’s tenure may be coming to an end. White is an unusual running back. He’s more productive as a receiver than rusher, with only one season with more yards on the ground than through the air. Contending teams should be salivating at the opportunity to add White despite his age (30 years old).”

White is coming off a disappointing 2021 season. The running back ended up on injured reserve due to a hip injury that kept him from playing. White only appeared in three games last season and had 12 receptions for 94 yards and 10 rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

A Packed Backfield (and Receiving Room)

The Patriots definitley have plenty of depth at the position. Damien Harris leads the way as the every-down back who will receive the bulk of New England’s carries.

Last season, Harris racked up 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns for the Pats. It was a breakout season for the running back out of Alabama who will look to continue to build off that momentum in 2022.

New England also has J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson returning to the team looking for increased roles. The Patriots also drafted Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England also acquired Ty Montgomery in the offseason who can play a similar role to White.

Last season Montgomery had 15 rushes for 44 yards and 16 receptions for 95 yards in 14 games played. He is also a year younger than White.

When it comes to pass-catchers, New England is also quite stacked at the position. The Patriots acquire DeVante Parker via trade this offseason and Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.

White will have plenty of competition in 2022.

Saving Some Money

New England also has the opportunity to save some money if they were to release White. Releasing the running back would save $1.02 million of his $1.52 million cap according to Bleacher Report.

Patriots fans have seen the team make similar moves in the past. Running backs age quite quickly and White is coming off an injury. He is entering the ninth season of his NFL career.

Whether it be moving on from safety Lawyer Milloy or wide receiver Wes Welker, New England likes to move on from aging veterans. White could be just another player that the Patriots move on from.

So while it would be a bit of a shock to see White leave New England as he recently signed a two-year $5 million deal with the Patriots but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.