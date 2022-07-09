Injured Fan-Favorite May Not Be Ready to Start 2022 Season

Few players on the New England Patriots roster are more beloved than James White. He has spent all eight of his seasons in the NFL with the Patriots after the team drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

White has helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls and been a steady leader for the team over the past several years. Unfortunately, White suffered a serious hip injury during a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and missed the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

At age 30, White is trying to work his way back to the team, which suddenly has a very crowded running back room. Sports Illustrated’s Ethan Hurwitz recently posted his predictions for the Patriots’ 53-man roster in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

He has White beginning the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which could be a precursor to the veteran missing the year–or worse–the end of the line for him as an NFL player.

During White’s career, he has been one of the team’s most versatile backs. He’s gotten tough yardage as a ball carrier out of the backfield, but also excelled as a pass catcher. During his eight-year career, White has averaged 570 yards from scrimmage per season. In 2018, the last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl, White was one of the team’s most consistent weapons.

He eclipsed the 1,000-yards-from-scrimmage mark mostly powered by his 87 receptions for 751 yards and 7 TDs. White also added 425 yards on the ground with 5 rushing TDs that season. The hope is that he can return to form and be a third productive running back for the Patriots in 2022 along with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

If White cannot come back, the Patriots have already called in the reinforcements. New England drafted both Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in April to provide depth behind D.Harris and Stevenson. If White isn’t ready to play, the Patriots should still be OK at running back.

Ty Montgomery’s Roster Spot Could Be Saved

In addition to drafting Strong and Harris, the Patriots also signed veteran hybrid player Ty Montgomery whose skillset can be somewhat similar to White. Montgomery has played RB, WR and returned kicks in the NFL.

He’s primarily a RB, but he hasn’t had a season during his seven-year NFL career when he has had fewer than 15 receptions besides the 2020 campaign when he missed 10 games. While Montgomery has some skills and versatility, like White, he may have been facing an uphill battle to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster with so many men vying for limited spots.

Harris, Stevenson and the two rookies may have an inside track and it seems unlikely the Patriots would keep more than five running backs. If White isn’t available, that may save Montgomery a spot on the roster.

If Hurwitz is correct, J.J. Taylor would then be the odd man out.

James White’s Absence Could Lead to More Opportunities for Rhamondre Stevenson

White’s potential absence could also lead to Stevenson getting some of the pass-catching opportunities that would have gone to the eight-year veteran.

Stevenson has said he spent much of the offseason polishing that aspect of his game. He has the tools and hands to excel in that role and he might get the opportunity.

If he does, Stevenson could be on the brink of a monster season that might see him surpass D. Harris on the team’s depth chart and at the end of games.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!