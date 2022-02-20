Patriots Projected to Draft Potential Replacement for JC Jackson

Whether the New England Patriots franchise tag JC Jackson or not, they could still use another high-quality cornerback on their defense. That guy might be Washington’s Kyler Gordon.

In ESPN’s Todd McShay’s recent mock draft, he has the Patriots selecting Gordon in the first round with the No. 21 pick. “The Patriots were second in passing yards allowed per game (187.1), tied for second in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4) and second in interceptions (23). And they were one of three teams to keep opponents under 60% completion percentage. But the back seven could lose several starters to free agency, including cornerback J.C. Jackson, safety Devin McCourty and linebacker D’onta Hightower.”

Gordon is considered a top-tier athlete. He didn’t have a ton of interceptions in college (he had only 2 as a senior), but he is still looked at as a playmaker on defense. that’s something the Patriots desperately need.

“It could also use an influx of speed in that area, of which Gordon has a ton,” McShay added. “His versatility and ability to jump routes would also be welcome on one of the league’s top defenses — and he’d make the potential loss of Jackson a little easier to handle.”

While McShay is discussing the possibility of having Gordon replace Jackson, that might be a premature concept. The Patriots could franchise-tag Jackson to keep him on the roster next year. There is no doubt, Jackson is on pace to sign a deal that will pay him in the Top-5 amongst cornerbacks in the NFL.

Even if the Patriots don’t want to commit to paying Jackson so handsomely for multiple seasons, they could still retain him in 2022. Meanwhile, drafting Gordon would give the team a potentially dynamic duo at cornerback.

When you play in a conference with the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, you’re going to need solid corners to compete.

The Patriots Could Go Offense in the First Round

If the Patriots like Jackson enough to franchise-tag or sign him to a long-term deal, they may choose to use their first-round pick on an offensive weapon.

The Ohio State Buckeye’s Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams are both wide receiver options who figure to still be on the board when the Patriots pick at No. 21.

Mac Jones had a strong rookie season, but he is still without the sort of No. 1 option that Kelly has in Stefon Diggs, Mahomes has with Tyreek Hill, Herbert has with Keenan Allen or Burrow has with Ja’Marr Chase.

The 3 Positions That Must Be Addressed in the NFL Draft

If you’re wondering which positions the Patriots need to address the most, the cornerback spot is probably No. 1. The uncertainty with Jackson’s situation makes it a must to address.

Secondary to CB would have to be the linebacker position. Hightower and Bentley don’t have the requisite speed and that’s a primary reason New England needs to get more athletic. New England does have Anfernee Jennings, Cameron McGrone, and Raekwon McMillan, but none of the three should be relied upon considering injuries have been such a major factor in their absence from the field.

Jennings missed all of the 2021 season after landing on injured reserve before the season. McGrone was drafted just months after suffering a torn ACL. He missed the entire season but is expected to play in 2022. The Patriots signed McMillan in the preseason, but he suffered a knee injury that cost him his 2021 campaign.

New England could also use some depth on the offensive line. Starting RT Trent Brown is a free agent, as is guard/center Ted Karras. Both men played key roles for the Patriots in 2021. Also, Isaiah Wynn has never solidified himself as a top-notch left tackle, and Bill Belichick may see this as a position he can upgrade.

