Patriots Coach Confirms Desire to Land Head Coaching Gig

T

he New England Patriots defense has been one of the rare highlights of the 2022 season and that could help land a member of their coaching staff a head coaching job.

With the Denver Broncos firing of Nathaniel Hackett, fans are wondering who could get the gig. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Jerod Mayo is “bursting at the seams to spread his wings.” With Mayo having interviewed for Denver’s coaching position this past offseason, there is already an established relationship between the two sides.

Broncos GM George Paton talked very highly of Mayo after his interview with Denver.

“One hundred percent. He’ll be a head coach,” Paton told the Boston Herald. “He has a dynamic personality, really bright, really smart, knows what he wants. I think he’s only coached three years, but he really had an interesting, unique perspective about how he’d do things. I really enjoyed the visit.”

What Does Mayo Want to Do?

With rumors swirling, Mayo was asked about becoming a head coach one day at a press conference on Tuesday.

“That’s never changed,” mayo said about his desire to be a head coach. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league,” Mayo said. “But I have to say this too, right my focus is being here with the Patriots. But that definitely is still the goal.”

Where Do the Patriots Stand Heading Into Week 17?

After yet another disappointing loss, the Patriots fell in Bleacher Report’s Power Rankings heading into Week 17. New England dropped from 18th to 20th overall.

“At 7-8, the New England Patriots are more likely than not going to miss the postseason in 2022. There is more than one reason for that,” B/R wrote. “But the biggest is likely the team’s offensive struggles.