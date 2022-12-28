Patriots Coach Confirms Desire to Land Head Coaching Gig

T
he New England Patriots defense has been one of the rare highlights of the 2022 season and that could help land a member of their coaching staff a head coaching job.
With the Denver Broncos firing of Nathaniel Hackett, fans are wondering who could get the gig. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Jerod Mayo is “bursting at the seams to spread his wings.” With Mayo having interviewed for Denver’s coaching position this past offseason, there is already an established relationship between the two sides.
Broncos GM George Paton talked very highly of Mayo after his interview with Denver.
“One hundred percent. He’ll be a head coach,” Paton told the Boston Herald. “He has a dynamic personality, really bright, really smart, knows what he wants. I think he’s only coached three years, but he really had an interesting, unique perspective about how he’d do things. I really enjoyed the visit.”
What Does Mayo Want to Do?
With rumors swirling, Mayo was asked about becoming a head coach one day at a press conference on Tuesday.
“That’s never changed,” mayo said about his desire to be a head coach. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league,” Mayo said. “But I have to say this too, right my focus is being here with the Patriots. But that definitely is still the goal.”
Where Do the Patriots Stand Heading Into Week 17?
After yet another disappointing loss, the Patriots fell in Bleacher Report’s Power Rankings heading into Week 17. New England dropped from 18th to 20th overall.
“At 7-8, the New England Patriots are more likely than not going to miss the postseason in 2022. There is more than one reason for that,” B/R wrote. “But the biggest is likely the team’s offensive struggles.
It’s not just the play-calling and scheme,” they added. “Kendrick Bourne, who was New England’s most effective receiver against the Bengals, has barely played this season. Time and again, the Patriots appear reluctant to let Mac Jones challenge defenses vertically. And whether it was Rhamondre Stevenson’s game-sealing fumble against the Bengals or the disastrous lateral the week before, the Patriots have committed costly mistakes at the worst possible time.”
New England’s defense wasn’t the problem with Matthew Judon earning a trip to the Pro Bowl and Josh Uche continuing to find ways to get into the backfield.
“As has annually been the case under Belichick, the Patriots are an excellent defensive team,” B/R wrote. “But until New England takes major steps to upgrade the offense, the team will be mired in the morass of mediocrity it currently finds itself in.”
While Belichick also deserves credit, the same can be said of Mayo. The work he has done with the Patriots defense should also help him as he looks for a head coaching job.
Still Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes that New England might actually be hurting Mayo’s chances of becoming a head coach.
“If you look across the league right now, there’s just an enormous backlog of defensive coaches who are qualified and ready (for head coaching jobs),” Breer said. “Dan Quinn waiting for his second shot, Raheem Morris, DeMeco Ryans, Ejiro Evero in Denver. There is this long list of qualified defensive coordinators who are waiting on taking that next step. You’ve got to do things to separate yourself and right now, Jerod Mayo isn’t calling the defense and doesn’t have the title, so he’s sort of fighting upstream against some of these other guys.”