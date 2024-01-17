Robert Kraft Sends Message to Jerod Mayo

By last name alone, the choice of Jerod Mayo as the head coach may prove most fitting for the New England Patriots.

One of those ways stems from the world-famous Mayo Clinic and the critical condition of the Patriots franchise. New England’s roster and coaching staff needs to be surgically re-worked after a 4-13 season and a five-year playoff victory drought, and Mayo, who ironically spent a brief time in healthcare business at Optum, could deliver a needed turnaround for New England.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had his own fun with Mayo’s last name during Wednesday’s introductory press conference. Actually, Mayo started the last name joke 16 years ago as a rookie before his first press conference then.

“And I remember him immediately coming up to me and saying, ‘Kraft and Mayo — they go together pretty well,'” Kraft humorously recounted. “Sixteen years later, here we are.”

LIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo introductory press conference: https://t.co/mLAEnatFhR — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 17, 2024

And so begins a new chapter in Patriots history. Kraft acknowledged the magnitude of making his first coaching hire in nearly a quarter of a century after Belichick’s 24-year tenure.

The owner of the Patriots since 1994, Kraft only had Bill Belichick and former Patriots head coach Pete Carroll before 2000. Kraft chose Mayo in succession of Belichick.

“So I’ve been running businesses for 50 years, and in my experience, the most successful leadership transitions happen when we’re privileged to develop talent from within,” Kraft said. “And then, it allows us to create a succession plan that allows the candidate to better prepare for the opportunity when he arrives.”

Robert Kraft Recounts Jerod Mayo’s Journey With the Patriots

Kraft spoke of Mayo’s development from the time the Patriots drafted him in 2008 to where the new head coach stands today. The Patriots took him with the No. 10 pick in the draft that year out of the University of Tennessee.

“As a rookie linebacker, he made quite an impact not just on me, but on enemy ball carriers,” Kraft said. “That year, he started in every game for us with 139 tackles and helped us to an 11-5 record and was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year.”

It's a new era in New England with Jerod Mayo being named the new Head Coach. But before his coaching career, he was making plays for the #Patriots on the field! Patriots-Jets 2008: Rookie Jerod Mayo finished with 20 tackles (16 solo, 4 assisted) 2 TFL's, 1 PBU! Mayo ended up… pic.twitter.com/rTc8r7mk5F — Four Verts 🏈 (@FourVerticals_) January 12, 2024

“Now, despite joining a veteran-laden team, he immediately stepped into a leadership role and was voted a team captain in just his second year,” Kraft added. “And that leadership position as captain continued for the rest of his playing career.”

Kraft called him a “student of the game” and film junkie as a player. The owner added that Patriots coaches and players described Mayo as “another coach” on the field.

Robert Kraft: ‘Football is Jerod’s True Passion’

Mayo retired after the 2015 season amid 802 tackles, 11 sacks, three interceptions, and seven fumble recoveries in 103 career games. He left the game for his business career with Optum before a return to the Patriots in 2019 as a linebackers coach.

“Football is Jerod’s true passion, and I believe coaching was always his destiny,” Kraft said. “His credentials garnered respect, and he relates beautifully to the players.”

“And each year, his role has grown on the defense, which has now been ranked in the top 10 in the league in the four seasons has coached them,” Kraft added. “His dedication, strategic acumen, and ability to inspire players have been evident.”