Ex-NFL GM Urges Patriots to Trade for ‘Explosive’ WR at Deadline

The Patriots have been trying, at least, to find ways to incorporate more speed into their skill positions, which is to say, they’re trying to find a way to get faster at receiver. They brought up speedy Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster this week, and have been featuring rookie Demario Douglas more in the offense. But to address the team’s speed issue more completely, they’ll likely need a deal at the NFL trade deadline—and Jerry Jeudy is the guy one former GM has in mind.

According to former NFL general manager Randy Mueller, the Patriots’ drafting process with wide receivers is “flawed” and past rosters are littered with examples that prove him right. If the Patriots have any hope of rescuing this season, as he sees it, they’ll need another weapon for quarterback Mac Jones.

Jeudy could be the guy. The Patriots would be able to squeeze him onto their books this season, and would easily be able to afford his $12.9 million hit next season.

“I think they are to the point this year where beggars can’t be choosers,” Mueller wrote. “They can’t wait long trying to find the perfect fit or negotiating the best compensation to acquire a wide receiver. The need for speed is a reason to slightly overpay. That’s why I would make the deal for Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. … (Jeudy) will carry approximately $1.5 million of salary to a new team and as a former first-round pick has a fifth-year option that has already been exercised at $12.9 million for 2024.”

Patriots Could Be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline

Jeudy is not a star, by any means. This season, he has 25 catches for 286 yards and his 67.2 grade is 54th out of 115 wide receivers in the NFL. He has been consistently rumored as bait ahead of the NFL trade deadline, one the Patriots have surely considered.

The Broncos are struggling offensively and he has played in some truly horrendous offenses in his career. Jeudy did manage 967 yards on 67 receptions last year. Jeudy is an injury risk, having missed significant time with an ankle injury in his second NFL season, and having dealt with a series of minor injuries through his career.

He is also a guy in whom the Patriots have had interest before. Back in March, the Patriots had been one of the teams considering a move for Jeudy, per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright. Back then, the asking price for Jeudy was higher, but given the miserable season in Denver and the fact that Jeudy is only having a so-so season, the price figures to be much lower.

Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round pick in 2020, 15th overall, and has never really come through on his talent level. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, which ranked 10th among receivers at the combine in that draft.

Patriots Have Ties to Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy, of course, was a star at Alabama, and Mueller suspects that the connection between Bill Belichick and his friend Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide coach, could be helpful to both the Patriots and to Jeudy. Oh, and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones also happened to play alongside Jeudy.

“Belichick has a great relationship with Jeudy’s college coach from Alabama Nick Saban, so the task of pushing the right buttons on Jeudy to further his maturity should be easy,” Mueller wrote.

“Back to the skill set. Jeudy is not strong or physical, but he can eat up a cushion, separate from coverage and actually take the top off of defenses in a way that no current Pats receiver can. He can be explosive after the catch and is not afraid to go over the middle and extend to catch with his hands. He just needs to be more consistent in doing it.”