Jimmy Garoppolo Could Be Patriots Backup QB Solution

One of the seemingly never-ending storylines in New England this year has been the unsettled situation at quarterback behind starter Mac Jones. But it is possible that a new solution could emerge, one that would represent a full circle: The Patriots could sign Jimmy Garoppolo, currently on the Raiders, to be the backup.

It would take some doing to get there, but the possibility of Garoppolo being released by the Raiders after the firing of former coach Josh McDaniels has gotten a lot more real. And if Garoppolo is released in Las Vegas, it’s unlikely he is going to land a starting job this season—perhaps ever again, given his dismal showing with the Raiders. Garoppolo missed two games with injury and threw for 1,205 yards with seven touchdowns and a league-high nine interceptions, as the Raiders fielded one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

So cross Garoppolo out as a potential starter in the league, but he could have a few years in the tank as a backup. And where better for him to serve as the backup than for the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014? How about Jimmy Garoppolo, Patriots backup quarterback?

Raiders Cut Would Be the 1st Step to Jimmy Garoppolo Joining Patriots

If that were to happen, the first step would be for the Raiders to take the drastic step of sending Garoppolo packing. They might not want to do that, because though rookie Aidan O’Connell looks ready to at least test himself as the starter, losing Garoppolo would leave Vegas with only Brian Hoyer as the backup quarterback.

But the Raiders might be more interested in securing an $11.25 million savings on Garoppolo’s contract. He has a roster bonus that goes into effect in March and if he somehow gets injured during the final two months of the season, while he is a Raider, the team will owe him that money.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio brought up that scenario this week.

“I think that with Garoppolo, what’s gonna happen — I don’t think they’re benching him to put him in bubble-wrap like they did late last year with Derek Carr, but that’s part of it,” Florio said on his “PFT Live” podcast on November 1.

“He’s got $11.25 million in injury guarantees that become fully guaranteed in March. So, keep him healthy, don’t let him get injured, you won’t owe him that money if you cut him. I think, if he can pass his physical now, I’d cut him.”

Backup QB Has Been a Challenge in New England

The Patriots have been more settled, lately, on the quarterback depth chart, with Bailey Zappe at No. 2 and Will Grier as the third option. But bringing Jimmy Garoppolo back to the Patriots would solidify the role now and going forward.

The team was not happy with Zappe after training camp and, in a surprise move, waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad at the end of August.

The Patriots signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral, but when he failed to show up for practice, he was released. New England had to make Zappe the backup almost out of necessity. It’s also possible that Grier could leapfrog Zappe on the depth chart.

In his time with the Patriots, Garoppolo was the backup to Tom Brady. He played in 17 games and won both of his starts, in 2017, before he got injured. He was traded to the 49ers after that season and, two years ago, he was again the subject of trade rumors, this time with the Patriots seeking to bring him back to New England just before the 2021 NFL draft. The deal never happened, though, and the Patriots drafted Jones.