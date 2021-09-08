Former Division Rival Called Best Free-Agent Option for Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders recently released WR John Brown, and he has suddenly become one of the more sought-after free agents in the NFL.

You know where we’re going with this, right? Brown, who spent the last 2 seasons playing for the Buffalo Bills, has been linked to Patriots.

He’s a WR, a free agent, and we’re talking New England Patriots; this is going to be a thing until Bill Belichick finds another guy who can light it up like Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

John Brown Called Best Free-Agent Option for the Patriots

With N’Keal Harry injured and Nelson Agholor not exactly convincing anyone he’s going to be a major playmaker based on what we’ve seen in training camp and preseason, the Patriots are far from set at wide receiver.

This is why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote:

Now that the New England Patriots have committed to a more traditional pocket passer at quarterback—by going with rookie Mac Jones over departed veteran Cam Newton—they should continue improving their collection of perimeter targets. While a starting trio of Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne should be functional, adding speedy deep threat John Brown would be a smart move by New England. Brown signed with the Raiders this offseason but was released during final cuts. He spent the previous two years with the Bills and had a 1,000-yard campaign in 2019 before the arrival of reigning receptions leader Stefon Diggs. His experience in the AFC East going against divisional pass defenders could give him an added edge in New England. A proven deep threat, Brown has seven seasons and 4,748 receiving yards on his resume. With a career average of 14.8 yards per catch, he has the physical tools needed to add another vertical element to New England’s passing game.

Meyers has proven himself to be dependable, but he’s not a No. 1 receiver, at least not on a good team. That’s why we’re getting multiple sources connecting Brown to New England.

Brown Called a Potential “Reclamation Project” For the Patriots

The Patriots have had success over the past couple of decades reviving a few players careers. Moss is perhaps the most glowing example.

B/R’s Brad Gagnon thinks Brown could be the next “reclamation project.” Gagnon wrote:

The Julian Edelman era is obviously over for the Patriots, who also placed wideout N’Keal Harry on injured reserve with a shoulder injury this week. They have one of the most accomplished tight end duos in the NFL, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones could use all the help he can get on the boundary. Brown could be the team’s latest reclamation project and would have a chance to compete with Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne for reps outside.

As is always the case with the Patriots, the decision will come down to costs. Brown might be able to take reps away from guys like Gunner Olszewski and he could perhaps prove to be a more dependable downfield threat than Agholor, but unless Bill Belichick can sign him for next to nothing, don’t count on it happening.