Patriots Predicted to Land $11 Million Star RB in 2024

While New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has turned this corner this season, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs could land in Foxborough next year.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay predicts the move for the Patriots in 2024 free agency. The Patriots only average four yards a carry, primarily between Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott shouldering the load.

“While Jacobs is still finding the end zone somewhat regularly (he has six touchdowns on the year) and is flirting with a career-best showing as a pass-catcher—he has 35 receptions for 280 yards over the first 12 games—his market won’t be too hot due to his meager 3.5 yards per carry,” Kay wrote on November 29.

“Jacobs looks primed to land with a non-contender for 2024, likely one flush with cap space that needs a ball carrier to shoulder a heavy load due to a lack of talent under center,” Kay added.

While Jacobs has a one-year, $11.8 million franchise tag deal with the Raiders, Spotrac already projects him for less at $10.8 million annually in 2024. The Raiders might not keep him after the season depending on front office changes following the firings of former Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

New England has a projected $75.8 million in salary cap space to work with. The Patriots could spend more next year if there’s changes at head coach and general manager amid Bill Belichick‘s uncertain future.

Patriots Face Uncertainty for Running Game in 2024

Uncertainty also surrounds the Patriots running game for 2024. While Stevenson is under contract for another year, Elliott could become a free agent.

Elliott has dropped off this year from his Dallas Cowboys days with 95 carries for 377 yards and two touchdowns. He has only been a small factor in the passing game with 20 catches for 114 yards, a 5.7 yards per reception average.

A long hug between Dak and Ezekiel Elliott ❤️ 7 years in the league together. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZtcLl0JPHh — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 1, 2023

Stevenson remains the go-to back, but a third-straight season of 130-plus carries could take a toll. He has 147 attempts for 580 yards and four touchdowns plus 37 catches for 238 yards.

His durability has been good since the 2021 season where he sustained a concussion, knee strain, and thumb dislocation. Stevenson has only missed five career games in nearly three seasons.

The Patriots also need to make improvements to the offensive line after the season. New England’s current o-line ranks No. 22 by Pro Football Focus.

Since the Patriots rank in the bottom 10 of the league for rushing at 99.6 yards per game, it will take more than adding a running back to fix the rushing woes.

Josh Jacobs Could Take a Load off of Rhamondre Stevenson

Jacobs could take the load off of Stevenson next year. The former Alabama star has 215 or more carries a year and has only missed six games in his nearly five-year career.

While his numbers aren’t as impressive this season, Jacobs is less than a year removed from his monster 2022 season. He had 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns on 340 carries last year.

As a pass-catcher Jacobs has consistently shown the ability to help an offense. He had 50-plus catches for 345-plus yards in each of the past two seasons.

Jacobs also takes care of the ball amid three or fewer fumbles in each of his seasons with the Raiders.