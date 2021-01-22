Major Update on Josh McDaniels’ Search for Head-Coaching Job

The New England Patriots probably won’t be looking for a new offensive coordinator after all.

Josh McDaniels, the man who has manned the post for 12 of the last 15 years, was a “prime candidate” for the Philadelphia Eagles’ head-coaching vacancy, but per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that position has now been filled.

The Eagles Have Hired a New Head Coach

According to Schefter, the Eagles are hiring now-former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Eagles are hiring Colts' OC Nick Sirianni as their head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sirianni spent three seasons as a Chiefs' assistant coach, five seasons with the Chargers, and the past three with the Colts. Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

McDaniels interviewed for the job this past weekend and it was believed he impressed the Eagles’ brass. However, in the end, Philly chose to go another route.

McDaniels has made it clear he wants to be a head coach again. His first opportunity didn’t go as planned. After getting off to a strong 6-0 start as the head coach of the Denver Broncos back in 2009, the team fell apart down the stretch, finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs.

The following season was more of a complete nightmare. The team was 3-9 when McDaniels was relieved of his duties as head coach. He landed with the St. Louis Rams as an offensive coordinator in 2011, and then came back to the Patriots in 2012 where he’s been ever since.

However, in 2018, McDaniels was offered another shot at being a head coach. Oddly enough, Sirianni’s old team, the Colts offered McDaniels the head-coaching job and he accepted.

McDaniels had second thoughts and he ultimately reneged on the agreement , perhaps creating some bad blood between himself and Colts owner Jim Irsay. In the process, McDaniels may have stained his reputation with other NFL owners.

Where Does This Leave McDaniels?

Unfortunately for McDaniels, the Eagles’ decision leaves him somewhat trapped in New England–at least for the time being. He’s still a handsomely-paid offensive coordinator ($4 million per year) working under a legend of the game. McDaniels is comfortable and he would appear to still have an opportunity to rebuild his reputation.

There was hope that he could do that with Cam Newton in 2020, but the Patriots’ offense was arguably the team’s biggest problem. If you’re an offensive coordinator, that’s not exactly the year you want to use as a springboard into a bigger opportunity.

Worst-case scenario, McDaniels remains the likely successor of Bill Belichick when the latter is ready to call it quits.

What About Jerod Mayo?

McDaniels wasn’t the only Patriots assistant to interview for the Eagles’ head-coaching job. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo also received an interview though most didn’t believe the meeting was sincere.

In fact, Mayo’s interview has been called a requirement meeting in light of the NFL’s Rooney Rule that requires teams to meet with minority candidates before making their decision on a front-office position.

Mayo’s time to be a head coach is likely coming, but he is inexperienced and still very young by coach’s standards at 34 years old. The 2020 season was just his second in his role and as a coach on an NFL level.

Who knows? Perhaps Mayo’s next move will be to become the Patriots’ defensive coordinator. That’s a more natural progression up to a head coach role.

