Proposed Patriots Trade Flips JuJu Smith-Schuster for $21.18 Million Wide Receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t pan out with the New England Patriots, and the team could upgrade and land Tee Higgins though it’s getting more challenging.

The Patriots could trade Smith-Schuster and a fourth-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for Higgins. While Higgins has been part of trade speculation throughout the offseason, he recently said he wants to stay in Cincinnati despite the $21.81 million franchise tag.

“I do anticipate it,” Higgins told WLWT on April 14. “I’ve grown a love for Cincy that I didn’t think I would, but, you know, man, looking forward to it.”

While Higgins’ franchise tag of $21.81 million exceeds his $18.6 million annual projection by Spotrac, he’s projected for a four-year, $74.4 million deal overall. With no long-term deal in Cincinnati, Higgins made a trade request on March 11, which isn’t necessarily negated by his comments at a youth football camp.

New England meanwhile has wanted to unload Smith-Schuster this offseason according to the Boston Herald before his recent NFSW social media post stirred trade speculation again. He had an injury-riddled season in 2023 with 29 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

That’s far below his contract value of three years, $25.5 million when he signed with the team in 2023 after a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith-Schuster had a strong season with the Chiefs where he posted 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

If the Bengals won’t take Smith-Schuster plus a fourth-round pick, the Patriots could do a third-round pick instead. The Patriots weren’t able to land more talented receivers such as Calvin Ridley this offseason, so it will behoove the Patriots to offer more if needed in a trade.

Patriots Could Afford a Second-Round Pick in Exchange for Tee Higgins

The Patriots could also leave Smith-Schuster out of the picture and just trade the second-round pick, No. 34, for Higgins.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed that move on April 8, and the Patriots would also get a sixth-round pick in the trade, too. The Patriots have plenty of salary cap space — $37.78 million — to only trade a pick for a star player.

“The Pats would be hard-pressed to find a better option on the trade market than Higgins,” Kay wrote. “He’s still young enough to develop alongside their rookie quarterback for the foreseeable future, but he already has enough experience to provide veteran savvy and leadership both on the field and in the locker room.”

“The move would fill one of the biggest holes on the Patriots roster and help form the foundation of what should be a complete overhaul of the club’s receiving corps,” Kay added. “The Bengals would also benefit by bringing in what should be an impact rookie at No. 34 overall, a spot where they can land one of the top prospects who slipped through the first-round cracks.”

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Mum on Tee Higgins

If Higgins’ comments hurt his trade chances, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor‘s comments balance it out.

“I won’t speculate who’s going to be here for the voluntary program,” Taylor told reporters on Monday via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

An Oak Ridge, Tennessee, native, Higgins has played four seasons for the Bengals since the team took him at No. 33 in the 2020 draft out of Clemson.