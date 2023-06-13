Patriots Trying to Recreate Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman retired in 2021, but the New England Patriots hope Malik Cunningham can follow a similar career path to the one travelled by the three-time Super Bowl winning wide receiver.

Edelman was a seventh-round draft pick in 2009 who had played quarterback at Kent State but transitioned full time to wideout in the pros and never looked back. It’s the same transition undrafted free agent Cunningham is making this year.

The former Louisville signal-caller is officially switching positions, and the Patriots are using Edelman as Cunningham’s template, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. He reported the Patriots were the only team to work Cunningham out as a receiver during the pre-draft process.

Pats’ offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien explained the plan, and “the reason he (Cunningham) opted to sign with the Patriots and play a new position was due to Edelman.”

As Cunningham explained, “just the culture and the Julian Edelman stories – the guys that played quarterback in college and moved over to receiver. Seeing those guys do it and I know – not that I’m more athletic than those guys but we’re all on the same level, so I feel like I can do it.”

Matching even a fraction of what Edelman achieved catching passes won’t be easy for Cunningham, who is a complete novice at his new position. So far, progress has been in short supply.

Malik Cunningham Making Slow Start at New Position

Cunningham admitted “I’ve never ran a route ever in my life,” per Daniels, and his inexperience has shown more than once this offseason. The 24-year-old “has dropped multiple passes in OTAs and on Monday, he had a pass nearly in his hands broken up by Isaiah Bolden.”

Part of the problem concerns the concentration required to learn the intricacies of lining up and knowing routes and adjustments. Wide receiver is traditionally considered one of the hardest positions for rookies to learn upon entering the NFL.

That hasn’t stopped Cunningham from refining the basics, like for this route and catch captured by ABC6 reporter Ian Steele.

Malik Cunningham. Listed as a quarterback, running routes with the receivers. Julian Edelman made a similar transition a few years back.@ABC6 #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/wgX5aV9XtT — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) June 12, 2023

Gaining separation and making adjustments out of his breaks will be essential for Cunningham to master the many option routes within the Belichick playbook. He showed off some of those qualities on this rep highlighted by Patriots on CLNS.

#Patriots UDFA QB Malik Cunningham continued to do some work with the receivers at today’s #Patriots practice pic.twitter.com/xocom5iePV — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 9, 2023

What’s obvious is how Cunningham has the raw physical tools to be a playmaker no matter how he gets the ball in his hands. It’s how he shattered some of the school records set by Baltimore Ravens’ QB1 Lamar Jackson at Louisville.

The challenge for O’Brien and Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick is to find the best ways to unleash Cunningham’s athleticism. There are a few reasons why Edelman’s career trajectory is a good starting point.

Julian Edelman Role Still Key in Patriots’ Offense

Edelman became a clutch target first because of his expertise from the slot. Thriving from the inside remained a hallmark of his game even during the veteran’s penultimate season, per Next Gen Stats.

No receiver finished with more receptions from the slot than Julian Edelman (69) last season. The rest of the top 5: pic.twitter.com/ypmJBJ2xKI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) May 15, 2020

Yet, Edelman also gashed defenses when he was sent on the move to keep coverage guessing. Using Edelman in motion created easy reads and quick throws, things highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Julian Edelman and the magic of motion pic.twitter.com/n82uhv6xax — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 22, 2023

This is the type of role the Pats likely envisaged for Kendrick Bourne, but the ex-San Francisco 49ers receiver hasn’t delivered. Bourne would be most in danger of losing his roster spot if Cunningham makes the grade out wide.

The danger to Bourne’s status is amplified by Cunningham also being an able runner, evidenced by his 50 rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals. Many of those scores came from inside the red zone last season, per PFF College.

Malik Cunningham: Led all Quarterbacks with 15 red zone rushing touchdowns last season👀 pic.twitter.com/q7iXlPkX3C — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 24, 2022

Bourne played some running back for the 49ers, but the Patriots haven’t fully tapped into those skills. Not when Bourne’s had just 18 carries in two years with the team.

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Cunningham has the same physical profile as 5-foot-10, 198-pounder Edelman, so the rookie could emerge as the roving weapon the Patriots have missed the last two seasons. Cunningham’s transition is worth a modest gamble to ease the pressure on a receiver corps lacking star power, despite the presence of JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker.