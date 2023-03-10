Patriots React to Devin McCourty’s Retirement [LOOK]

On Friday, New England Patriots fans witnessed a fan-favorite and an all-time great end his career.

Patriots captain Devin McCourty announced that after 13 seasons he would be retiring.

“Unbelievable ride, man,” McCourty said on Instagram. “I think it’s always tough to kind of come to the end, as you know. This offseason has been so much back and forth for me mentally. … But ultimately, I think this is the best decision for me, for my family, for my career, for me to be able to now look back at my 13 years and just enjoy it.”

Multiple former teammates took to social media to express their gratitude for McCourty and his play.

“My brother. Always led by example. On the field, off it, wherever he was, DMac was always who we looked to. Love ya bubs, congrats on a legendary career,” wrote Julian Edelman on Instagram.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones also posted “Congrats Dev!! Great teammate and person !! #Legend.”

Mack Wilson Sr. took to Twitter to send his congratulations.

Appreciate you for everything @devinmccourty ❤️ Hell of a career!🙏🏾 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) March 10, 2023

In his career, McCourty totaled 35 interceptions, 110 passes defended, seven fumble recoveries, 971 tackles and three touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. He also made two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls.

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Reacts to Devin McCourty’s Retirement

After McCourty announced his retirement, Robert Kraft put out a glowing statement about the future Patriots Hall of Famer.

“As a Patriots fan, it’s always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn’t be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis,” said Kraft. “Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships. As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives. We couldn’t have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field.”

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Reacts to Devin McCourty’s Retirement

McCourty also received praise from his former head coach. Bill Belichick put McCourty in rare air when discussing his success on and off the field.

“It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships,” said Belichick. “And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community. For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people.”