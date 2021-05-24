Patriots Potential Trade Target Julio Jones Has Strong Words for Falcons

The news for the New England Patriots and other teams interested in trading for Julio Jones keeps getting more intriguing. The Atlanta Falcons’ star took a phone call from FS1 Undisputed’s host Shannon Sharpe on air, and told the world he’s “outta there’ when asked about a potential trade from Atlanta.

Take a look, and a listen to the segment from this episode of Undisputed.

Update: Julio Jones was asked on Undisputed if he's coming back to play for the #Falcons, his answer: "I'm out of there." Said he doesn't want to play for the #Cowboys as well. pic.twitter.com/Vsy1PIuc0k — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2021

It’s hard not to get a kick out of seeing Skip Bayless giddy as Sharpe gets to speak to an athlete on the phone. Bayless is hoping Jones lands with the Dallas Cowboys, a team he has openly cheered for since he’s been on-air with ESPN and FOX.

Sharpe doubts that will happen and advises Jones against that concept. Ultimately, Jones may not have much of a choice where he is dealt. However, because of what he has meant to the Falcons organization, there is a good chance they may try to send him to a city where he wants to be.

Recent reports suggest that could be New England.

Jones Reportedly Wants to Play With Cam Newton

According to NBC Sports’ Michael S. Holley, Jones wants to play with Cam Newton.

A little birdie told @MichaelSHolley some intel about potential trade target Julio Jones that should interest Patriots fans…https://t.co/r8mOi01P9f pic.twitter.com/yjYC63cUpt — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 21, 2021

While it may seem strange to Holley that Jones would want to play with Newton, the veteran journalist may be underselling the influence the 2015 NFL MVP still has with his peers.

Newton was the No. 1 pick in the epic 2011 NFL Draft that also saw the Falcons take Jones No. 6. The class might be the best in NFL history, and if it’s not, it is at least in the conversation.

That year, the Denver Broncos took Von Miller No. 2, and the draft also included Marcel Dareus, Patrick Peterson, A.J. Green, Aldon Smith, Tyron Smith, J.J. Watt, Cameron Jordan, Cameron Heyward, Rodney Hudson, Randall Cobb, Justin Houston, Jason Kelce, Richard Sherman and more.

There are more connections: Newton is a Georgia native, the two men battled each other in an epic Iron Bowl contest while Newton was at Auburn and Jones at Alabama.

They also played against each other twice a year from 2011-19, when Newton was a member of the Carolina Panthers. There’s likely a friendship and tons of respect. That goes on top of the sincere belief amongst many close to the sport that Newton will vastly improve after a full training camp and with better weapons.

The Patriots look strong on both sides of the ball after free agency and the draft. Also, there’s still this one guy on the sidelines who’s a pretty good coach named Bill Belichick. There’s plenty of reasons for Jones to want to come to New England.

Expert Talk Up Jones’ Status as an Elite WR

USA Today’s Henry McKenna responds to online comments that gave off some level of trepidation as it relates to the Patriots trading draft assets for Jones.

McKenna is hearing none of it. He recognizes this as a “unique opportunity,” which is exactly what it is, and advises the Patriots go for it.

I think it comes down to a unique opportunity to acquire a special player at a moment where he might cost less than he should, both in assets to acquire him and in finances in keeping him over 3 years. 2021: $15.3M (guaranteed)

2022: $11.513 ($2M guaranteed now)

2023: $11.513M https://t.co/bnlzokxA6D — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) May 24, 2021

Belichick is 69 years old. Who knows how many more realistic chances he’ll have to win a seventh Super Bowl? If Jones drastically increases the chances of grabbing No. 7 in 2021 and over the next three years, Belichick has to aggressively pursue this opportunity.