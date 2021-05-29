Patriots Betting Favorites to Land Future Hall-of-Famer

The New England Patriots appear to be in on a potential trade to acquire Atlanta Falcons star, Julio Jones. NFL insider Peter King thinks the Patriots “make the most sense,” per his appearance on Pro Football Talk, and according to PointsBet, New England is the betting favorite to land the 32-year-old wide receiver.

Next Team Julio Jones Plays A Snap For🏈 -Patriots: +150 (Was +700)

-Titans: +200 (Was +1000)

-Niners: +550 (Was +450) Will he end up with Bill Belichick?pic.twitter.com/HYL3s709l8 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 27, 2021

New England is the slight favorite over the Tennessee Titans and even more significant over the San Francisco 49ers. King pointed out some of the reasons he believes Jones to the Patriots is a sensible concept.

I think at the end of the day New England makes an awful lot of sense. It makes a lot of sense because Bill Belichick has shown time and again that he’s not afraid of (making these kinds of trades). You go back to Randy Moss in ’07, where everybody was staying away from Randy Moss and he said, ‘I’ll take Randy Moss.’ To me, I really think the Patriots make the most sense.

The Moss-Jones comparison is a little loose, at least from a situational standpoint. The league-wide opinion of Moss was much lower than it is for Jones at this point. Some teams considered him a problematic personality. Jones will never get that sort of label. However, there are apparent similarities when it comes to on-field impact.

Moss transformed the Patriots’ offense into a more balanced and explosive attack. Jones could potentially have a similar impact if he is acquired.

A Busy Patriots Offseason Could Be About to Get Busier

New England has already had a busy offseason. The Patriots signed or traded for 27 new players and drafted eight more since March 9. The acquisitions have created a deep and talented roster on both sides of the ball and special teams.

Cam Newton seems to be installed as the starting quarterback, but the Patriots are also grooming first-round pick Mac Jones for his opportunity whenever that comes his way.Even without a potential trade for Jones, New England has done enough from a player movement standpoint to supply a plethora of storylines ahead of the 2021 season.

If a Jones trade is added to the mix, things will go to another level.

When Will We Know Where Julio Jones is Going?

A trade for Jones, no matter where he lands, won’t happen before June 1. The Falcons are in cost-cutting mode, and they stand to save the most from moving Jones after that date.

You’d also think Atlanta would want to expedite a trade for Jones. The team won’t want Jones’ situation to linger to a point where it impacts training camp or the preseason. Also, Atlanta seems to be making an effort to do right by their star.

It would be more convenient for both sides if a deal were completed sooner rather than later, and most Patriots fans are hoping to see the future Hall-of-Famer catch passes in New England in 2021 and beyond.