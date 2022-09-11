Patriots Wide Receiver ‘Not Sure’ About Lack of Playing Time

O

ne of the New England Patriots best performers in their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins didn’t get their first snap until the fourth quarter.

Kendrick Bourne’s first snap came with less than six minutes left in the game. In the next play, he hauled down a 41-yard reception. While that was his only catch of the day, Bourne only trailed Jakobi Meyers in terms of production with Meyers tallying four receptions for 55 yards.

Bourne’s two snaps were one less than Lil’Jordan Humphrey who was activated off the practice squad prior to Sunday’s game. Bourne was asked about what he was told about why he isn’t receiving a ton of playing time and the wide receiver said he isn’t sure why.

“Not sure. Just playing my role. Whatever I have to do, I’m just waiting for that moment,” Bourne told reporters in the locker room in Miami. “I don’t really know so I’m waiting for my opportunity.”

“I’m just not giving the coaches what they need to see. I need to get better on my part,” he added.

Bourne would also later go on to say that he was disappointed in himself.

“Disappointed in myself,” Bourne told the media. “I could be better. Play better. Practice better. So I think that’s what it takes, just me practicing better so the coaches can trust me more.”

What do Bourne’s Teammates Think?

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry also shined some light on Bourne’s frustration as well as the fact that some teammates were stunned by his lack of playing time.

“This is a player who, even though he was saying the right things to us after the fact in the locker room about how he’s not giving the coaches what they need to see, is somebody who is frustrated and would like to play more,” Perry said. “And I can tell you his teammates, there are some that I’ve spoken to that would like to see him play more as well and they’re surprised they’re not seeing more of Kendrick Bourne.”

What Did Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Have to Say?

As usual, Belichick didn’t have a lot to say about Bourne’s lack of playing time. He said that it wasn’t disciplinary and that there wasn’t a specific reason that Bourne received limited snaps.

“No, it just worked out that way,” he told reporters.

Bourne was one of the Patriots best receivers in 2021 leading New England receivers in touchdowns (5) while also tallying 55 receptions for 800 receiving yards per Pro Football Reference.

While Bourne’s role was expected to take a hit with the arrival of DeVante Parker in the offseason, no one expected him to only get two snaps in the first game of the season. It’s clear that he has some work to do to earn the trust of the Patriots coaching staff.

So while Bourne was one of New England’s best pass catchers in Week 1, the wide receiver still has ways to go in terms of becoming an integral part of the offense.