Patriots WR Faces Demotion After ‘Less-Than-Stellar’ Offseason

The New England Patriots Kendrick Bourne has seen quite the turnaround from his strong first season in Foxborough to a rocky preseason ahead of his second year.

Some reports claim Bourne has lost his confidence amidst the Patriots’ changing structure on offense, and the 27-year-old was even ejected from a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers.

In quotes captured by the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, the Patriots receivers coach acknowledged what Guregian called Bourne’s “less-than-stellar” preseason and training camp.

“Obviously, he hasn’t had the type of offseason that he had last year, but he’s been working at it just like everybody else,” Brown said Monday in a video conference. “He’s coming along, and he’s getting more and more reps as the camp goes on here. As we go into the first game here, he’s getting more and more reps.”

After Bourne was ejected during the Panthers scrimmage, some of the younger receivers and guys he repped over last season were ahead of him on the rotations.

We’re going to play the guys who deserve to play,” Brown said.

That’s clearly been the case, and Brown’s words make it clear that Bourne may not be on the field with DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers at the outset of the Patriots’ first offensive drive of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

If the Patriots come out with Parker, Meyers, and Nelson Agholor in their first three-receiver set, the statement has been made, and Bourne has been officially demoted–at least for Week 1.

Considering he had a career year in 2021 in his first season with the Patriots and that they aren’t any notable injuries, it’s strange to see Bourne getting fewer reps. That situation screams there are some issues and frustration with the offense and Bourne’s willingness and/or ability to take to the change.

New England Patriots Kendrick Bourne is Feeling Heat From Hungry Young Receivers

Tyquan Thornton suffered a fractured clavicle, and Kristian Wilkerson was concussed during the now infamous joint practice with the Panthers. In fact, Bourne was coming to Wilkerson’s aid when he threw the punch that got him ejected from the game.

Quite honestly, had Thornton and Wilkerson not gone down with injuries, it’s not crazy to think that Bourne’s demotion would have come earlier. It’s also possible the veteran WR might have been traded.

There were reports that teams had been calling the Patriots to gauge Bourne’s availability. However, once the injury bug began biting New England, it seems the team couldn’t afford to trade Bourne.

New England Patriots RB-WR Ty Montgomery Might Be Available For Week 1

Is there a chance the Patriots could get one of their offensive weapons back earlier than expected?

Ty Montgomery suffered an ankle injury the team’s final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury looked serious initially as Montgomery was carted off the field. However, Montgomery escaped a trip to injured reserve, and now he is reportedly accompanying the Patriots to Miami ahead of their Week 1 clash with the Dolphins.

Bill Belichick is likely keeping Montgomery close if the medical staff can get him ready to play against Miami. Montgomery is expected to play a pass-catching back this season, but he also has some experience playing wide receiver during his NFL career.