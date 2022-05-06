Mac Jones Had 5th Most Popular NFL Jersey in 2021

N

ew England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had an impressive rookie season on and off the field.

The NFLPA recently released an updated version of its Top 50 Player Sales List. Jones ended up fifth on the list among jersey sales.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ended up at the top of the list with Patrick Mahomes right behind him. Also in front of Jones were Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

He beat out the likes of Dak Prescott, George Kittle, rookie Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert.

Jones’ jersey wasn’t the only popular item. Jones also landed in the top five of collegiate co-branded drinkware from GameTime Sidekicks and framed memorabilia from Highland Mint.

The NFLPA’s list, which was introduced in 2014, represents the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by 80-plus NFLPA licensees. NFLPA licensees generated record retail sales this past season with $2.17 billion, the eighth consecutive year of increases.

Rookie Success

Patriots fans went out in droves to get Jones’ jersey after a successful start to his career. Prior to even hitting the field, Jones entered his rookie season second in jersey sales.

The quarterback finished 2021 throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Jones led New England to a 10-7 season but the Patriots were knocked out in the Wild Card Round by the Buffalo Bills.

But after the departure of Brady, the Patriots were finally headed in the right direction. They found their quarterback of the future in Jones and the fan base seems to agree. They broke out their wallets and secured their No. 10 jersey’s that they will be donning for the foreseeable future.

After the failed Cam Newton experiment, it was just what New England needed.

Taking The Next Step

The 2022 season will be a crucial one for Jones. He will either prove that his performance in his rookie season was not a fluke or have a sophomore slump.

The front office has done their work to help out Jones. New England added DeVante Parker to an already impressive group of wide receivers including Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.

Jones will also be aided by the return of James White. Along with White’s ability to run the ball, he does a great job of catching the ball out of the backfield. The running back has 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns. When you combine that with Damian Harris who will handle most of the ground attack, Jones is set up to succeed.

Still, it will be a tough battle for the AFC East. Reigning division champions, the Buffalo Bills will continue to be the favorites as long as Josh Allen is under center. The New York Jets also improved with their impressive selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and the Dolphins have improved after trading for Tyreek Hill.

But Jones’ popularity will continue to rise if he has another successful season in New England and he will continue to be towards the top of the jersey sale charts.