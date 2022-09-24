Mac Jones Sends Strong Message to Patriots Coaches

The New England Patriots know where second-year-quarterback Mac Jones stands when executing more run-pass-option plays. He wants to see them.

Jones has received a lot of criticism through the first two games for poor decision-making and a lack of accuracy on his throws. However, he has made it clear he wants the Patriots’ offense to implement more RPOs into their attack.

In Jones’ meeting with the media earlier this week, he was asked about the offense using more RPOs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 2 win.

“I think it puts stress on the defense,” Jones said. “I definitely learned (that) in college just watching Coach (Nick) Saban sometimes explode in practice. Just knowing he’s trying to tell somebody to do something, but his guy is running a route, but then it’s also a run. Is it a pass? There’s a lot of cool gray area there from an offensive perspective. … You can’t really ever tell if it’s an RPO or play-action sometimes, so it’s kind of an interesting play.”

One of the smartest things any coach can do–especially one in charge of crafting an effective NFL offense–is to gain input and analysis on the kinds of plays their quarterback is comfortable running.

Jones ran a ton of RPOs while in college at Alabama, and he had noteworthy success with that sort of attack. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones completed 61 of 68 passes out of RPO looks with 8 TD passes and zero interceptions.

It would be foolish to expect Jones to be that efficient and deadly in the NFL–especially with a modest group of weapons on offense in New England. However, it stands to reason he could make some nice plays operating a process he’s familiar with and one he’s had success in the past.

I’d expect to see even more RPOs run on Sunday when the Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Notes and Quotes: Devin McCourty Has Been Elite This Season

Speaking of PFF rankings and grades, the play of veteran free safety Devin McCourty has caught the attention of the analytics firm.

According to a post from PFF NE Patriots that went public on Friday, McCourty has not allowed a reception to a primary defensive assignment while in pass coverage yet this season.

Only John Johnson III has played more coverage snaps without allowing a catch.

Most coverage snaps played without allowing a catch this season (Pre TNF): 🔒 John Johnson III: 82

🔒 Devin McCourty: 75

🔒 Marcus Maye: 72 pic.twitter.com/K2Oo2b5oCM — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) September 23, 2022

Even at age 35, McCourty has proven he can still perform at a high level. This level of play is especially impressive, considering his twin brother Jason McCourty hung up his cleats during the offseason to join the Good Morning Football crew as an analyst.

Patriots Notes and Quotes: Dangerous Ravens WR/KR Cleared to Return

The Patriots will have to worry about a healthy and returning Devin Duvernay on Sunday when they host the Ravens. The dynamic returner and wide receiver had suffered a concussion in the team’s loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

However, Duvernay was cleared to return to the field and will play against the Patriots. Duvernay has already found the end zone three times already this season.

He caught two passes for TDs and returned a kickoff 103 yards for a score. The 25-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and was a first-team All-Pro selection.

During his career, Duvernay has scored two special-teams TDs and another four as a wide receiver. Whether it’s special teams or the Patriots’ secondary, they must be wary of Duvernay’s big-play ability. If they’re caught slipping, it could be a game-changing gaffe.