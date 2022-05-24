Patriots’ Mac Jones a ‘Dark Horse’ NFL MVP Candidate

M

ac Jones is coming off an impressive rookie season and one NFL analyst thinks that the New England Patriots quarterback could be poised for even greater things in 2022.

Jones was one of the best rookie quarterbacks in the entire league. He threw 22 touchdowns which was the most of any rookie in the NFL and he also threw for 3,801 yards.

The Patriots quarterback was also the runner-up in the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year voting with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase taking the award home.

But NFL Network and “Good Morning Football” analyst Peter Schrager believes that Jones has a shot to be named MVP this upcoming season.

We got some Dark Horse MVP predictions 👀 Opening Graphic: A++ pic.twitter.com/gz5CZkqjWL — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 20, 2022

“No one has any confidence, it seems like, in the Patriots,” Schrager stated. “Who’s calling the plays? Who’s calling the plays? How about this one — Who cares? We’ve got Mac at the quarterback spot. “No one’s going to pick Mac Jones. A huge long shot. Patriots bringing back a lot of players from a team that went to the playoffs last year. And if they finish first over Buffalo, a huge ask, you better believe there’s going to be some hype around a second-year quarterback who was the fifth one taken in the first round (in 2021). I’m going Mac Jones, dark horse MVP candidate. Not a popular pick. But that’s the whole point: Dark horse.”

Is Mac Jones Set up to Succeed?

The Patriots have a lot of key offensive players returning this season. Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers will continue to be key parts of the passing game and Hunter Henry will also be returning at tight end.

New England also made some improvements at its skill positions. The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker via a trade with the Miami Dolphins and drafted Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Parker will likely be New England’s top wideout as the only wide receiver on the roster who has ever eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Thornton also has big-play ability with his blistering speed. The wide receiver drafted out of Baylor ran a 4.28-second 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The only struggle that Jones may have involves the coaching staff. Josh McDaniels is no longer the offensive coordinator and it’s still unknown who will be calling plays on offense. Joe Judge is currently working with Jones and the skill position players but it remains to be seen who will actually be calling plays.

How Is Mac Jones Looking?

Jones is already making good impressions. Bourne stated that the quarterback is in the “best shape of his life.”

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” Bourne said. “I think he’s been here all offseason with Moses, so he looks really good. His stomach is gone, and he looks really good.”

All signs point to Jones having yet another impressive season in 2022. If he is able to get the Patriots into the playoffs, his name will surely be in the conversation surrounding the NFL MVP race.