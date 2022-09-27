Mac Jones Injury Update: QB at Odds With Patriots

T

he New England Patriots are still trying to figure out how long they will be without Mac Jones but the second-year quarterback wants to make sure he is treated right.

Jones left New England’s Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens after throwing his third interception of the game. The quarterback hopped off the field putting no pressure on his left leg and was seen screaming in pain as he was taken to the locker room.

Now that it has been reported that Jones has a severe high ankle sprain, the million-dollar question is how to treat it and how long the quarterback will be out. Reports have given multiple options with the main ones having Jones either get surgery or rehab without a procedure.

As the decision hangs in the balance, Jones wants to make sure that he is handled properly and knows all his options. That’s why he got a second opinion on how to proceed. The decision to seek a second opinion was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

“Per sources, Mac Jones is seeking a 2nd opinion on his high ankle sprain with Dr. Martin O’Malley of NYHSS, a foot and ankle specialist & team doctor for the Brooklyn Nets,” Giardi tweeted. “Dr. O’Malley recently did J.C. Jackson’s ankle surgery. He also operated on Kevin Durant’s Achilles in 2019.”

What Does Jones Want to do?

On a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network, both Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo shed some light on what Jones prefers to do.

“The choices here for Mac Jones are rehabbing from this injury, which I’m told is his preference, or potentially undergoing surgery — most likely the tightrope surgery that Tua Tagovailoa had back in college,” Pelissero said during an “NFL Now” appearance.

Garafolo then added to Pelissero’s reporting.

“Every expectation I’ve got is that there won’t be surgery right now — or at least that was the hope as of yesterday,” Garafolo said. ” … Rehab, rest, and he’ll get back eventually. There also could be a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection … that supposedly will help with the healing. The thought is that that would help with the healing. So, you’ll probably see that course of action with Mac Jones.”

In comparison on Monday, a team source told Giardi that it would be difficult to avoid surgery in Giardi’s initial report.

“That means a significant tear, which was the fear,” Giardi tweeted Monday afternoon. “Team source, just now, said he’d be surprised if Jones avoids surgery, (especially) knowing it could speed up healing. We’ll see how team and player decide to play this.”

How Long Could Jones Be Out?

If Jones’ preference is to simply rehab without getting surgery, New England will be without their starting quarterback for a significant chunk of the season. Without surgery, the typical time to return from a high ankle sprain is six to eight weeks. With surgery, Jones could be back in as soon as four weeks.

So Patriots fans won’t be seeing Jones on the field for a while whether he gets his preferred treatment or surgery.