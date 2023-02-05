Patriots Pro Bowler Gives Mac Jones Vote of Confidence

The 2022 regular season wasn’t a pleasant one for the New England Patriots and Mac Jones but that hasn’t affected the confidence of his teammates.

While out in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl, Matthew Judon gave Jones quite the vote of confidence and said that the Patriots will be backing Jones.

“I think we’ve got a great deal of confidence in Mac,” Judon told NFL.com. “And we’re gonna see, because we know what type of player he can be. We saw it at the collegiate level, high school level and we saw it at a pro level. And so that’s what we need. He knows that. And we’re going to be backin’ him just as long as he’s our quarterback, as long as he’s on the team, we’re gonna be backin’ him. And I don’t plan that he’s going anywhere anytime soon.”

Jones threw for less than 3,000 yards as well as 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022 per Pro Football Reference.

Matthew Judon Celebrating Another Great Season With the New England Patriots

Judon is in Las Vegas for his fourth Pro Bowl. He racked up a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022 along with 60 tackles per Pro Football Reference.

While the Patriots failed to reach the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl (or even making the playoffs), Judon believes that New England improved in 2022.

“Yeah we wanted to win a Super Bowl, but also we improved,” Judon said. “We hit some strides and we made some strides, but we took a step back in some other things. And once we can improve on those and the finer details, everybody can see we’re gonna be a damn good team.

“We know how it goes, we don’t get down or shun them when we’re playing good and they’re playing bad, and vice versa,” Judon continued when discussing the struggles of this past season. “That’s what it is to become a good team, you gotta have an even keel approach throughout the team.”

New England Patriots Insider Doesn’t Believe Tom Brady Will Sign One-Day Contract

The story of the NFL has been the retirement of Tom Brady last week. With the quarterback deciding to hang up his boots, Patriots fans wondered if Brady would return to end his career with the team that gave him his start.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, that is unlikely to happen.

“A couple of weeks ago I asked — as it was being passed around — speculation, ‘Will Brady come back to the Patriots?’” Curran said during the “Jones & Mego” show. “I said, ‘That wouldn’t happen, right?’ I was told via text, that would not happen. He would never go back to the Patriots. Now, would he come back and sign a one-day contract? I would imagine the same thing holds true.

“The Patriots had multiple years in which Brady all but crawled on his hands and knees to the door of Robert Kraft and said, ‘Please, sign me. I don’t want to move from this house in Chestnut Hill. I don’t want to uproot my family. I want to finish here as a New England Patriot.’ He had no idea what laid over those hills in a place like Tampa Bay, and the chalice of celebrity and branding he could drink from,” Curran added. “He wanted to stay here. They didn’t let him do it. Do you think he’s going to want to sign now for a photo op, so someone can leverage him after they passed on every opportunity, and made him uproot? I don’t.”