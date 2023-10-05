Patriots Could Fill Void With Recently Cut $70 Million Pass Rusher

If there is one thing that can be gleaned from the Patriots’ acquisition of J.C. Jackson, the former New England cornerback who had spent the last two seasons mostly unhappy with the Chargers, it’s that Bill Belichick and the staff are not giving up on the season, despite a woeful 1-3 start, a dreadful remaining schedule, and some enormous injury troubles hitting home.

Jackson will help the Pats deal with the shoulder injury that will end the promising rookie season of Christian Gonzalez, the team’s first-round pick of a year ago. But there is also the issue of the biceps tear suffered by pass rusher Matthew Judon—the Patriots badly need someone to fill his role.

And the Broncos might have offered a solution this week with their stunning release of veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory, a year-and-a-half after signing a mega-contract worth $70 million over five years to leave Dallas for Denver. The Broncos were trying to trade Gregory, according to ESPN, but instead will waive him and send him into free agency.

That could pave the way for Belichick to be aggressive and sign Greogry, a veteran who can at least help the defense stay afloat without Judon.

Could Randy Gregory Prefer a Contender?

One problem with that possibility, though, is that Gregory, who will turn 31 this month, may be looking to join a contender, and could wind up back home in Dallas, where he played his first five seasons. But the problem for Gregory is that joining a contender might not give him much chance to show he can still play. Signing with a team that will give him some run and still hopes to be competitive could help him land a contract next season.

It’s also not clear what the Patriots intend to do to fill in for Judon, but the initial plan appears to be allowing other players on the roster to platoon on the edge. Rookie Keion White has been impressive in his sheer physical talent, and maybe ready for a bigger role. There is also Josh Uche, an excellent pass-usher who might struggle to contain the running game because of his relatively small size (240 pounds, 30 pounds lighter than Judon).

The Patriots could give 2020 third-round pick Anfernee Jennings more opportunities, too. But putting a tested veteran option into the mix wouldn’t hurt, especially for a defense that is expected to carry such a big load for this team.

If the Patriots are serious about staying in playoff contention, gambling on breakouts from White or Jennings seems too risky.

Broncos Unable to Trade Gregory

With $14 million guaranteed this season, Gregory’s salary made him unwanted on the trade market. He was unwanted in Denver, too, as coach Sean Payton appears willing to take a torch to what has been a mess of a roster. Payton pulled Gregory this week against Chicago, replacing him among the starters with second-year player Nik Bonitto.

Gregory suffered a knee injury last season, and played only five games. Health has been a major issue for Gregory going back to his Dallas career, when he appeared in 50 out of 81 potential games.

Sources: Broncos are releasing LB Randy Gregory. The team wants to focus on young players. Gregory will be a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Said Payton this week, “We just felt like these other guys were playing better,” Payton said. “It happens in this league. Shoot, we want the best players possible. There’s was a combination of things, but yeah, those other guys stepped up and are playing better.”