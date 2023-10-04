Patriots Trade Rumors: ‘Not Conventional’ Pass-Catcher Linked to AFC Rivals

On the long list of woes endured by the Patriots thus far in this 2023 season, those of tight end Mike Gesicki are low down on the list. But it has not been the rejuvenating season we’d hoped to see from Gesicki, who had 72 catches and 780 yards with the Dolphins two years ago, but slipped to 32 catches and 362 yards last year, when he did not fit well with coach Mike McDaniel’s new offense.

Going to a team that would emphasize tight-end production like the Patriots was seen as an expected boost. And the patriots were not going to hold him to those other tasks so often required of tight ends, like blocking.

But four weeks in, Gesicki’s output this season looks an awful lot like his output last season. He has tallied 99 yards on 10 catches in four games, on pace for only slight uptick.

And this week, Gesicki popped up as a potential trade target for teams around the league in need of tight end help.

As Bleacher Report, which featured Gesicki on its “Trade Big Board,” wrote this week: “Gesicki could interest tight-end-needy teams because of his track record as a pass-catcher. While he’s been underwhelming over the last year-plus, Gesicki had back-to-back 700-yard receiving seasons in 2020 and 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.”

Ravens, Steelers Potential Matches for Gesicki Trade

Teams that could have interest in Gesicki are, among others, the Ravens and Steelers. Baltimore could use more pass-catching weapons on the roster, and their current tight ends coach, George Godsey, was Gesicki’s positional coach in Miami for three years. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is eager for tight-end help, with Pat Freiermuth out because of a hamstring injury.

It is hard to say what the Patriots might get for Gesicki, who signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million in March. Most likely, they’d be looking at a late-round draft pick, but they do have personnel holes that badly need filling.

The Patriots made a deal for Chargers defensive back J.C. Jackson on Wednesday, so the need to replace Christian Gonzalez is diminished, but there are still roster gaps here, as B/R wrote:

There are a few reasons why the New England Patriots could look to move tight end Mike Gesicki. For starters, he’s playing on a one-year deal and has not been heavily involved in the passing game (10 catches, 99 yards).

New England needs to add a wide receiver and may want to add another pass-rusher with Matthew Judon set to undergo biceps surgery. The Patriots may also need cornerback help after losing rookie Christian Gonzalez to a dislocated shoulder in Week 4.

Bill Belichick Was Bullish on Gesicki

In the spring, coach Bill Belichick hailed Gesicki’s pass-catching potential, as it appeared that Gesicki was an opponent in whom Belichick had long had interest. Though, at 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, Gesicki has the frame of a traditional tight end, but Belichick has, in the past, called him, “not really conventional,” and a, “big receiver.”

“Tough guy to game-plan for,” Belichick said. “Hard to cover. I look forward to working with Mike, so we’ll see how it goes. He’s kind of a unique player, so hopefully we’ll be able to use him productively.”

But as the entire offense has struggled to this point, it is no surprise that Gesicki is struggling, too. Perhaps it would be best to get something in exchange for him while it is possible.