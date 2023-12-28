Mike Onwenu Reveals Plan for Patriots Future Ahead of NFL Free Agency

There aren’t many players the 4-11 New England Patriots will consider worth keeping in 2024 NFL free agency, but Mike Onwenu is an exception. The standout offensive lineman revealed his plan for his future ahead of entering the free agency market in March.

Fortunately for the Patriots, Onwenu wants to stay put. The 26-year-old told Sophie Weller of A to Z Sports, why he wants to continue his career at Gillette Stadium: “Its really where I built myself, turning into the person that I am. They took the opportunity on me, drafting me in the sixth round. So I always like to, not necessarily prove doubters wrong, but I like to prove myself right. I always like to put my best foot forward and just prove that I’m supposed to be here and I am here.”

Significantly, Onwenu believes “it’s a mutual feeling,” despite the Patriots taking it slow with talks about a new deal. Onwenu’s future could hinge on what happens to under-fire head coach Bill Belichick, somebody the accomplished right tackle also wants to see return.

Mike Onwenu Has Earned Pay Day in Free Agency

Belichick is under pressure because he hasn’t had many draft successes in recent years. Onwenu is the exception, emerging from the later rounds of the 2020 NFL draft to become one of the few linchpins on New England’s O-line.

He’s equally comfortable at guard and tackle, but Onwenu has improved each week since switching to the latter position. No. 71 has enjoyed fine games against some of the league’s best pass-rushers, including Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Onwenu held Watt without a sack for a rare time this season when the two teams met in Week 14. As Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS put it, “Watt got Onwenu off balance a few times ripping around the edge and won on an inside spin late, but the RT looked solid when he made contact.”

Mike Onwenu and the #Patriots held TJ Watt to just his 3rd game without a sack this season Watt got Onwenu off balance a few times ripping around the edge and won on an inside spin late, but the RT looked solid when he made contact. NE also gave plenty of chip help on pass downs pic.twitter.com/FRl0b22zn8 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 8, 2023

Belichick and his staff have grown comfortable trusting Onwenu to lock up legitimate game-wreckers off the edge. It’s the result of his impressive transition from the interior.

The position switch yielded some of the highest grades given out by the leaders of the analytics community, per PFF NE Patriots.

Since he moved position in Week 7, Mike Onwenu is the second-highest-graded RT in the NFL this season (84.2) 📈 pic.twitter.com/rvRm3hHlAO — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) November 22, 2023

Impressive numbers and performances make Onwenu one of the few building blocks the Patriots currently own. So it’s surprising the team is stalling on making an offer.

The player told ESPN’s Mike Reiss all has been quiet: “From my agents, they said there haven’t really been much talks. There has been communication, but there haven’t been any offers or any contracts that were sent. It’s kind of just a waiting game to see how it goes.”

Belichick’s fate could impact Onwenu’s future.

Bill Belichick’s Future Could Determine Onwenu’s Next Move

The six-time Super Bowl winning head coach appears destined for pastures new. Belichick is set to endure a third losing season out of four since quarterback Tom Brady left town in 2020.

A host of assistant coaches, including Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, are being touted to replace Belichick. His next destination could determine Ownenu’s next move, with the latter telling Weller, “Yeah I would like him to stay. I mean, it suits him. I don’t see him anywhere else.”

Onwenu has developed his game on Belichick’s watch, so he might prefer to follow the decorated coach. If he doesn’t, there’ll be a long list of suitors, with Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder naming the New York Giants a good fit.

It’ll pain the Pats to see Onwenu ply his trade elsewhere, no matter where Belichick is next season.