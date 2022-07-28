Former Patriots WR Signs With AFC East Rival

The New England Patriots thought they were acquiring the missing link on offense when they picked up Mohamed Sanu back in 2019 from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round pick. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Sanu with the Patriots.

On his next NFL stop, the soon-to-be 33-year-old receiver has signed with the Miami Dolphins, per his agent Mike McCartney.

The Dolphins are Sanu’s third team since he parted ways with the Patriots. New England released Sanu before the 2020 season, but he played 10 games that year between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

During the 2021 season, Sanu played in 8 games for the 49ers, amassing 15 catches for 177 yards. Sanu hasn’t had 20 or more receptions in a season since 2019, when he hauled in 59 for 520 yards and 2 TDs between the Falcons and Patriots.

There are questions as to whether Sanu can still create the separation necessary to make an impact in the NFL. His last better-than-average season in the league came in 2018, when he had 66 receptions for 838 yards and 4 TDs.

The Dolphins would love to see Sanu come close to that production level, though he may find it hard to get on the field in Miami behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson. If for no other reasons, Sanu could be there for depth and veteran experience.

The other Dolphins’ receivers behind their three most prominent targets (Lynn Bowden, Erik Ezunkanma, Trent Sherfield, Preston Williams, DeVonte Dedmon, River Cracraft and Braylon Sanders) are all young or unproven.

Sanu is the Latest Former Patriots Player to Land With the Dolphins

Earlier this offseason, former Patriots running back and two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel also signed with the Dolphins. Like Sanu, Michel faces an uphill battle to gain some playing time.

The 27-year-old RB is listed behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert on the Dolphins’ depth chart, according to Ourlads.

Edmonds is coming off a strong year with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, so he’ll get most of the initial looks out of the Dolphins backfield. Mostert should be more of a change-of-pace back whose speed is his best asset.

Unfortunately, Mostert has dealt with injuries since he came into the NFL back in 2015. If his trend of getting injured at some point during the preseason or regular season continues, Michel might get a chance to become Edmonds’ backup.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

Davon Godchaux Salutes Patriots Nation

After signing a $20.8 million extension, Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux took to Twitter to celebrate and to send a message.

Work is still to be done! Happy but never satisfied! Pats Nation LFG…… — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) July 28, 2022

Godchaux proved himself to be a mainstay on the Patriots’ defense in 2021. He played in all 17 games, which was significant after he missed 11 contests during the 2020 season with the Dolphins.

Godchaux finished his first season with the Patriots with a forced fumble, a sack, 65 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 5 quarterback hits, and a Pro Football Reference Approximate Value rating of 9. New England would love to see the 27-year-old build on that success in 2022.

Camp Shots From Foxborough

Mike Kadlick of CLNS posted some solid snapshots of the Patriots’ first day in camp on Wednesday.

Some good shots of Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, DeVante Parker, and Joejuan Williams from day one of #Patriots training camp: (📸: @PATRIOTSdotCOM) pic.twitter.com/EwU8zhhXHY — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 27, 2022

