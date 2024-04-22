With NFL Draft Nearing, Multiple Teams Vying to Trade For Patriot’s No. 3 Pick

In the lead-up to the 2024 NFL draft, the New England Patriots have made it clear that they’re open to fielding offers for the coveted No. 3 overall pick. Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf recently stated that the Patriots are “open for business” when fielding calls for the No. 3 pick. As the draft nears, several teams are calling.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, various teams have expressed interest, with the Minnesota Vikings among the organizations eager to make a move. Schefter wrote, “The Patriots, slated to pick No. 3, also have been fielding calls from teams. It would take a big offer for New England to move off that spot, knowing it needs to come out of Round 1 with a quarterback, but the team has listened. And the Vikings, among others, have attempted to move up.”

Holding such a prime position in the draft order affords the Patriots significant leverage, particularly in a year where the top quarterback talent is abundantly evident. With three to four signal-callers commanding attention as potential top picks, this draft’s intrigue is palpable.

Among the prospects likely to be within reach at No. 3 are the highly touted quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Their presence on the draft board presents an enticing opportunity for a franchise quarterback talent to bolster any roster. But unfortunately, for some of the teams looking to trade up, the Patriots are also in desperate need of a quarterback.

The Patriots Are Preparing For Every Scenario

The Patriots are well aware that they need to walk away from the 2024 NFL draft with a quarterback who can lead them for the foreseeable future. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the Patriots must select a quarterback at No. 3 overall. The Patriots are preparing for all types of scenarios. Patriots reporter Alber Breer recently commented on the Patriots’ preparation for a variety of scenarios playing out at the NFL draft.

.@AlbertBreer says the #Patriots "have prepared themselves for the possibility that they trade down," but it's not likely they do so. "If you trade down, you lose the certainty that you're gonna get the quarterback you want and I do think ownership wants a quarterback here."

Breer also stated that the Patriots’ focus on Washington quarterback Micahel Penix Jr. might be a contingency plan if someone does offer a package worthy of the Patriots trading out of the No.3 overall pick. While Breer and many others don’t anticipate the Patriots will trade that pick, they have a plan in case it happens. “It’s worth noting that Penix was a late addition to the team’s slate of 30 visits—I’ve heard on good authority that was in case the team decides to trade down”, Breer said.

Draft week report on the Patriots: Per: @AlbertBreer – "It's worth noting that Penix was a late addition to the team's slate of 30 visits—I've heard on good authority that was in case the team decides to trade down." – "If Daniels is there, I'd bet they take him."

What Would It Take For Patriots to Trade No. 3 Overall?

As the draft buzz intensifies, ESPN’s Mike Reiss provided insight, suggesting that the New England Patriots may have steep demands for any potential trade-down scenario. Reiss speculated that a package including multiple first-round draft picks along with an established player could entice the Patriots to part ways with their prized position in the draft order.

One would think that if the Vikings started proposing packages that included star WR Justin Jefferson and multiple first-round picks, they would, at the very least, capture the Patriots’ attention. Other Patriots insiders also agree with Reese.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s seasoned analyst Tom E. Curran, orchestrating a trade down from the New England Patriots’ lofty draft position won’t come cheap for anyone. Delving deeper into this topic on the Patriots Talk Podcast, Curran outlined the significant package he believes would be necessary to persuade the Patriots to relinquish their coveted spot in the draft order.

“What kind of currency do the Patriots need to see coming to them? I keep circling back to it’s going to be three first-round picks, meaning at 11 and 23 and their first-round pick from next year,” said Curran. “From what I’m hearing, it’s going to take a lot more than that for the Patriots to be moved off their spot because they, as a team, collectively understand the opportunity that these three quarterbacks represent at the top of the draft,” Curran stated.

.@tomecurran "It's going to take a lot more than (three 1st-round picks) for the Patriots to be moved off their spot."

📺 https://t.co/dPlL1hnMc4

🎧 https://t.co/OpKgbgEwbD pic.twitter.com/lYlb3zHuEy — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 4, 2024

While no one is quite sure exactly what the Patriots will do come draft night, it’s apparent that they’re preparing a move for every scenario. And if the Patriots are to move off of the No. 3 overall pick, it will take quite the draft package for them to do so.