New England Patriots Looking To Add Depth To Their Backfield

The New England Patriots look to host Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fourneete. Alongside Fournette’s visiting is Tennesse Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, reported by DJ Siddiqi for Heavy.com. The Patriots are looking to add more depth to their backfield, as many thought they would prioritize giving the rookie quarterback Mac Jones a receiver to throw too. Fournette has revived his career in Tampa Bay, after being cut by Jacksonville only after three seasons. He later played for Tampa for two seasons and won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady. Fournette was gifted the nickname “Playoff Lenny,” because of his ability to turn it on in big-time game situations.

The Patriots are hosting free agent RB Leonard Fournette on a visit today, per source. The 27-year old is coming off of the best all around season of his career with 812 rushing yards, 8 rushing TD and 69 catches for 454 yards in 2021. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Does Fournette have anything left in the tank?

Last season, Tampa Bay’s rushing attack ranked 26th overall, while New England’s ranked 8th overall, according to ESPN. In Tampa, Fournette split carries with Ronald Jones who primarily became the number one running back. However, Forunette found ways to still be effective within the offense. He was never known for his catching ability, yet, he managed to catch 69 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. While Fournette may not be the powerhouse he once was, he can still help out star running back Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield.

At times last season, the Patriot’s offense resembled a sort of a goal-line offense. If this is the identity the Patriots are looking to embrace going forward as they continue to rebuild, who better than a bruising back such as Fournette. Last season, he ran for 812 yards on 180 rushes and scored eight times throughout the season. One can hope, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find a way to utilize Fournette in certain packages to help contribute to the offense.

The potential running backroom

If the Patriots acquire Fournette they’re running back room would include Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor, and the swiss-army knife Ty Montgomery. After parting ways with longtime Patriot, Brandon Bolden, these pickups would essentially cancel each other out. While this room may not be the most talented room throughout the league, this team would be the most diverse backfield in all of football. The Patriots would have three downhill runners in Harris, Fournette, and Stevenson. However, they’d also have three backs who are shifty and can b utilized in the running game, as well as, the passing game with Taylor, White, and Montgomery.

Fortunately, the experience Fournette and White bring to the room can also help these younger backs’ development going forward also.