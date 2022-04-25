New England Patriots Possibly Looking to Inquire a No.1 CB

The NFL 2022 Draft is rapidly approaching, however, the New England Patriots have yet to attempt to fill the role of CB. In fact, with the release of J.C. Jackson, there’s been a gaping hole for the Patriots to fill. Seemingly, the New York Giants are attempting to stock up in draft capital and have debated trading Saquon Barkley, James Bradberry, and Kadarius Toney.

Naturally, one would ask, “Should the Patriots trade for Bradberry?”

Which team should trade for James Bradberry? pic.twitter.com/GCRwEHuzfP — PFF (@PFF) April 21, 2022

Jackson’s five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angles Chargers leaves the Pats without any lockdown or Pro-Bowl CB since 2009. In 2009, the Patriots’ CBs consisted of Leigh Bodden and Shawn Springs. At the moment, the Patriots’ CBs room seems to be very thin and a big concern for the upcoming draft.

While general consensus believes the Patriots must find a No.1 WR, the reality is they must now also find a No.1 CB. In the AFC East, it seems each opposing team has threats on the outside and if the Pats don’t gear up for the passing attack it may be a long season through the air for the Patriots. Last season, with J.C. Jackson the Patriots’ pass defense ranked 4th overall, according to TeamRankings.com. This upcoming season, HC Bill Belichicks is attempting to change up the defensive philosophy to help suit the talent on the defensive end. The 2022 Draft contains some interesting prospects, however, the Pats can also choose to trade for Bradberry and assure stability on the defensive side of the ball through the air.

New England Patriots’ Remaining Secondary

Allowing both elite CBs to walk, Stephon Gilmore and Jackson leaves the Patriots in a tricky situation. They have two options going forward, either draft a young promising DB in the draft or trade for a legitimate No.1 DB. Their remaining DBs on the roster are Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, Terrance Mitchell, and Shaun Wade. Improvements are inevitable if they are looking to hold a similar standard to last season defensively. Especially, if the Patriots are expecting to contain the likes of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

There’s no secret that if Bradberry were to join the Patriots, he’d undeniably be the Patriots’ best CB on the roster. Belichick has been moving key players to free up cap space and possibly one last big move. Former Giants HC Joe Judge has been privileged to coach Bradberry for the past two seasons (2019-20). Judge of recent has found his way back to the Patriots after being fired by the Giants. He may be potentially pushing Belichick to sign Bradberry for much cheaper than another star CB around the league.

Patriots’ Projected DBs in the 2022 Draft

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein believes Kyler Gordon from Washington University is well equipped to be a good player in the NFL, however, he needs time to develop, per NFL.com.

“His blend of play strength and explosive burst affects the passing game from the press, off-man, and zone coverages,” reported Zierlein. He plays with an alpha demeanor and hitting is definitely part of his overall package. Gordon lacks polish and needs to play with better route recognition and anticipation, but if those elements click, his ball production could be near the top of the league as one of the top playmakers in the game.”

Gordon is far from just an athlete. He likes to get in the mix as a tackler, serving as one of Washington’s better run defenders in 2021. He won Washington’s special teams MVP award in 2019 and 2020, as well as winning the “Husky Excellence Award” in 2021. pic.twitter.com/SKb77ktCqT — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) January 27, 2022

Many believe him to be projected to go late first-round in the upcoming draft. Ultimately, having the 21st overall pick favors the Patriots. However, there are several other cornerbacks that NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper believes may be a better fit.

In particular, Daxton Hill has been finding interest as of late. Many experts believe the Michigan product and positionless skillset can be something Belichick finds an asset. The lead draft analyst for Bleacher Report, Connor Rogers, speaks highly of Hill in his breakdown, via Twitter.