New Patriots “Dynasty” Documentary Director Shocked At Honesty From Player Interviews

While the series predominantly delves into the Patriots’ internal power dynamics and legendary football legacy, it also confronts some of the darker moments in the team’s history. Three out of the ten episodes are dedicated to these somber events, including the murder conviction of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. That saga already has an entire Netflix documentary dedicated to it. Two episodes also cover the league sanctions imposed for incidents such as spying on opponents dubbed “Spygate” and the debacle that ensued when the Colts accused the Patriots of playing with under-inflated footballs following a 45-7 playoff loss to the Patriots, resulting in “deflate-gate,” a controversy that took the world by storm.

Amidst the triumphs and accolades, “The Dynasty” does not shy away from addressing the controversies and challenges that tarnished the Patriots’ legacy, offering viewers a comprehensive and unflinching portrayal of the team’s rise and fall. The honesty of those involved has caught the attention of the documentary director.

Director Matthew Hamacheck Shocked By the Honesty

“The Dynasty,” produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries and based on Jeff Benedict’s book of the same name, debuts with its first two episodes on Friday, February 16th. The series stands out for its candid interviews with approximately 80 individuals and its unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes footage. Director Matthew Hamachek meticulously sifted through over 35,000 hours of footage to craft a docuseries that reveals insights into pivotal moments, such as Bill Belichick’s direct address to the team in 2007 following the “Spygate” scandal.

Hamacheck has said in multiple interviews, including this one on the Gresh and Fauria Show on WEEI in Boston, that he was constantly floored with how open and honest all the Patriot players, coaches, and personnel were willing to get in their interviews.

The ‘Dynasty’ documentary had moments that even left director @hamachek shocked while filming😳@TheRealGresh & @christianfauria discuss the series with Matthew Hamachek ahead of its premier tomorrow on @AppleTV: https://t.co/KOrAHeSIZT pic.twitter.com/8bWjiQ1ScL — The Gresh & Fauria Show (@GreshFauriaWEEI) February 15, 2024

Hamacheck also sat down with DraftKings Network and spoke about how taken back he was by the openness of a few Patriot players who were still on the Patriots roster during their interviews.