NFL Analyst Calls Out Bill Belichick’s Power in New England

For over 20 years, the New England Patriots have entrusted Bill Belichick to lead the organization but one ESPN analyst believes that he has too much power in New England.

Max Kellerman appeared on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” and called out Belichick’s influence in the organization.

“This is the issue with the corrupting nature of power. It’s the reason you need checks on power,” Kellerman said. “Because power itself is a corrupting influence. … Bill Belichick has too much power in New England.”

Max Kellerman Also Called Out New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

Kellerman’s comments came on the heels of him criticizing New England’s quarterback. He believes that Belichick has stuck with a “dinosaur” of a quarterback who struggles to succeed in today’s NFL.

“In today’s NFL, the only dinosaur in terms of style — the statue, the guy who can’t move at all, who’s not from a previous generation … is Mac Jones, is the guy who’s playing for Belichick, is the guy Belichick drafted. Fell to (No.) 15 to him in the (2021) draft, right? Nick Saban’s guy, the whole thing,” Kellerman said. “And it strikes me that Belichick had all this success in a previous era of football, with a certain kind of quarterback, and he now has that same style — although not nearly at the same level — in a league where you can’t do it anymore. Certainly not without a guy who’s lights out. And that is not Mac Jones. That’s Belichick the GM and Belichick the coach, all rolled up into one.”

Jones struggled in 2023 throwing for less than 3,000 yards along with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference. New England as a whole struggled as they failed to make the playoffs.

Mac Jones Needs to Earn New England Patriots Starting Quarterback Job in 2023

With Jones struggling in 2022, the quarterback will need to earn the starting quarterback job. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer gave some insight into how Patriots coaches view Bailey Zappe and Jones.

“I do think Belichick is going to make Jones earn his spot back, and that’ll leave the door open for Bailey Zappe to compete for it,” Breer wrote. “How does he compare? By the end of last year, the coaches didn’t think there was a massive chasm between the two. Jones has the physical edge, but not by a mile. Jones is also incredibly football smart, but Zappe’s sharp, too, and last year’s staff felt like Zappe closed any gap there by following the coach when Jones didn’t.

“I will say both look to be in a position to get rolling,” Breer added. “Jones has been in the Patriots facility on a daily basis as of late, lifting, studying and popping into the offices of the new offensive staff. Zappe has been, too. So it’ll be interesting to follow this through the spring and summer.”

Zappe didn’t play much but quickly became a fan favorite. The rookie quarterback appeared in four games for the Patriots in 2022 and threw for 781 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

2023 will be a make or break year for Jones. He will either prove that he deserves to be a starting quarterback in the NFL or that New England made a mistake selecting him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.