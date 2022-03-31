Patriots Expected to Make Huge Draft-Day Trade

If members of the New England Patriots‘ fanbase are upset with the team’s lack of free-agent moves this offseason, they might have another piece of frustration headed their way with the NFL Draft.

The Patriots are currently scheduled to pick at No. 21 in the first round, but multiple sources are predicting New England will make a rather huge draft-day trade to move down and add more selections to their 2022 haul.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, Mass Live’s Nick O’Malley, USA Today’s Henry McKenna and CLNS’ Evan Lazar are all predicting the Patriots will trade the 21st pick.

Patriots Deal With the Chiefs?

Reuter sees the Patriots dealing the No. 21 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are expected to covet Alabama WR Jameson Williams. In Reuter’s predicted deal, the Patriots would get the Chiefs’ 29th pick, plus a third and fourth-rounder.

“With Tyreek Hill taking his talents to Miami, the Chiefs could use another speedy playmaker,” Reuter wrote. “Williams is coming off an ACL tear, but Andy Reid should still have interest in flipping two picks (their third-round compensatory selection and assigned fourth-rounder) to the Patriots to lock him up.”

In Reuter’s mock, he has the Patriots selecting Michigan safety Dax Hill. Reuter’s mock was done before the Patriots signed Jabrill Peppers, but perhaps the team would still opt for Hill as a long-term replacement for Devin McCourty who was signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

Patriots Deal With the Bears?

O’Malley is sending the Patriots’ No. 21 pick to the Chicago Bears, who would also go looking for a WR.

“Here’s my proposal, O’Malley offered. “The Patriots make a move with a team that’s probably desperate to trade up and grab one of the top receivers who falls to the end of Round 1. Looking at you, Chicago Bears. Here’s what it would look like (based on the ol’ Jimmy Johnson trade value chart).”