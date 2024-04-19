Proposed Patriots Trade Lands “Quarterback of Their Choosing”

If the New England Patriots really like one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell’s trade proposal with the Washington Commanders could work.

Barnwell, in his annual all-trade first round mock draft, suggested the Patriots could trade up to the No. 2 spot and give the Commanders the No. 3 pick, a 2025 second-round pick and fourth-round pick. The Patriots can then “ensure they land the quarterback of their choosing if they have a significant preference” as Barnwell wrote — whether it’s LSU’s Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

“The draft capital they’re giving up is a lot — it’s about what the [San Francisco] 49ers sent to acquire Christian McCaffrey — but it’s not very much if it means landing the right quarterback,” Barnwell wrote.

As Barnwell noted, he listed trade ideas “that might — emphasis on might — make sense” for the parties involved. That said, the Commanders may have done the Patriots a favor, which would negate any need for that trade.

Washington brought in all four of the draft’s top quarterback prospects together for a visit this week according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Daniels’ agent, Ron Butler, expressed his displeasure over the move via social media on Wednesday.

Patriots Still Holding Up Cards Amid Options

🚨🚨REPORT: LSU star QB Jayden Daniel thought his visit with the #Commanders would be just for him, not all the other top quarterbacks, per Adam Schefter. ‘Daniels camp is UNHAPPY with Washington.’ pic.twitter.com/SyHOWEs6FJ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 19, 2024

Washington’s snafu doesn’t mean Daniels won’t go at No. 2, and the Patriots haven’t made it public which way the team will lean with the No. 3 pick — let alone a quarterback of choice. Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf said as much on Thursday.

“We’re open to anything. Moving up, moving down. We’re open for business in the first round, and in every round,” Wolf told reporters. “We have some holes we feel like we need to fill in the draft. We’re drafting to develop the team. The more picks we have the better. But if there’s an opportunity to move up and strike, if the board kind of recommends it, then we won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on that either.”

“It’s a long-term decision. I mean, I guess that’s the best way to characterize it,” Wolf added regarding a quarterback. “It’s a long-term decision. We look it upside again, not just at the first pick but every pick. We look at the upside in the draft and we try to build out. We have positions where we think we need to supplement now.”

“Kind of plug-and-play type players and we have other positions where we feel like we can draft and develop those people. So as far as the way we have them rated I’d prefer to not really get into that at this point at quarterback or in any other position,” Wolf continued.

Patriots Have Been Linked to All Top 6 QB Prospects

The Patriots have been linked to all of the top quarterback prospects throughout the draft — Daniels, Maye, Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. All six have been considered starting-caliber quarterbacks after stellar college careers, and the Patriots scouted and met with each of them.

“In many ways, the Patriots should not be able to go wrong in this draft,” NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran said on Monday. “They could screw it up after the player gets here, but the player they select is going to be worthy of being an NFL starting quarterback.”