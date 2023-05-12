Ex-Patriots Pro Bowler Issues Warning to Former Team

Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson could not hold back when playing at Foxborough again came up on Thursday, May 11.

“It’s a revenge game for me,” Jackson said on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access Live” amid the 2023 schedule release. “I’m excited to go back and pick [Patriots quarterback] Mac Jones off and show them why they should’ve never let me go.”

Now a Los Angeles Chargers corner, Jackson played the first four years of his career with the Patriots, which included a Super Bowl win in 2017 and Pro Bowl plus second-team All-Pro honors in 2021. Jackson left the Patriots as a free agent in 2022 for a five-year, $82.5 million contract, one of the largest cornerback contracts in the NFL. He will face his former team for the first time in Week 13 on December 3 at Gillette Stadium.

Jackson sustained a season-knee injury in Week 7 last season, and he will need to rebound from that to make an impact for the Chargers this year. Whether or not he could get a shot to face Jones remains to be seen. The Patriots have a potential quarterback battle between Jones and Bailey Zappe, based on comments from head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Patriots Get No Break from Top Quarterbacks

New England’s daunting 2023 schedule features a slew of top quarterbacks in the NFL and few lower-tier or inexperienced signal callers.

The Patriots will face Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa. That leaves rookie Anthony Richardson, Kenny Pickett, and Sam Howell as the only quarterbacks without a full season of starting experience on the Patriots schedule.

“It’s a good group,” Patriots defensive tackle Devon Godchaux told reporters on Thursday. “I mean, we finished, I think, sixth in total defense last year. I think we could’ve been a lot better. Could’ve easily been… you know, always want to aim for top five, top three. But we could’ve easily been up there. Made a lot of key mistakes.”

New England returns a strong defense, but the secondary faced significant changes with the retirement of safety Devin McCourty.

Patriots Captain Embraces Germany Game

Patriots captain and center David Andrews looks for to team’s November 12 game in Frankfurt, Germany, against the Indianapolis Colts, but he won’t get distracted.

. @Patriots C @dandrews61

Will we see Judon in lederhosen?

“As a professional, the most important thing is the game. That’s what we’re there for. We’re not there to sightsee,” Andrews said on “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, May 10.

“We get some time off, that’s when we should go sightsee and do some things like that. But just enjoying the experience, remember why you’re there: you’re there for that game on Sunday, and that’s the most important thing. Coming home with a victory always leaves a better taste in your mouth than a loss on those experiences.”

New England has one less home game because of the home team designation for the Germany game. It will mark the first Patriots international game in four years.